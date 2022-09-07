France's Macron punctures Spanish project for cross-border gas pipeline

ENERGY CRISIS

Europe is discussing the possibility of reviving the MidCat Iberian gas pipeline interconnector, which would connect Spain and France.

Building a gas pipeline across the Pyrenees mountains is in "Europe's interest" and is a project that Spain will vigorously defend despite top-level French opposition, a Spanish minister said on Tuesday in Madrid. French President Emmanuel Macron, however, has argued the project is "unnecessary".

Advertising Read more

With Russia withholding gas deliveries to most of Europe in reaction to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, there has been a resurgence of interest in a link to transport supplies from Spain to the rest of the continent.

Plans for such a pipeline, known as MidCat, emerged a decade ago but were dropped in 2019 over regulatory and funding issues.

Madrid is now pushing hard to revive the project with the full backing of Berlin, which has now had Russian gas deliveries via a key pipeline shut off for the indefinite future.

With six sea terminals, Spain has the most extensive infrastructure in Europe to accept liquefied natural gas brought in by ship.

There is no obvious need for it, there is no evidence of any need for it today nor in the future

The link between the Spanish and French natural gas networks is very limited, preventing Spain from sending supplies onward to central Europe.

The MidCat pipeline would boost that capacity, but France has shown little interest in the project.

"There is no obvious need for it, there is no evidence of any need for it today nor in the future," Macron said on Monday after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I don't understand why everyone is getting so worked up about the project, saying it would resolve the gas crisis. It's not true," he told reporters.

"I'm not convinced we need more gas interconnections, which would have a bigger impact on the environment and ecosystems."

Spanish minister gets bullish

Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera on Tuesday told a radio audience that MidCat was "in Europe's interest".

"There will be a debate, I don't think we can rule it out solely based on a declaration by one country," she said.

Although the MidCat pipeline would initially carry gas, Spain says it would ultimately be able to carry green hydrogen – a key energy source for the future.

Spain is hoping improved pipeline connectivity will open the way for it to become the European Union's new hub for green hydrogen.

Ribera said Macron "doesn't like the idea of a project he sees as being in the past", referring to the older MidCat plans.

"In reality, what we're saying is that if this third gas interconnection is built, it must be a pipeline that's ready for the future," she said.

La Vanguardia newspaper didn't mince its words about the French leader's "unpleasant" comments.

"Macron does not like the closer friendship between Spain and Germany," the Barcelona-based daily claimed.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe