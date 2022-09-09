France joins UK in mourning Queen Elizabeth, an 'exceptional monarch'

DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and flowers are laid out at the British Embassy in Paris on 9 September, 2022.

Flags in France are flying at half-mast and Britain’s Union Jack has been placed on the Elysée Palace porch in a sign of mourning for the late British monarch, as politicians from across the political spectrum put aside their differences to pay their deep respects.

“The French people are also in mourning,” French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday shortly after the news broke of Queen Elizabeth II's passing at her residence in Balmoral, Scotland.

In a rare event, Macron has ordered flags on all public buildings, including the Elysée Palace, to fly at half-mast from Friday, as they will be for the late monarch's funeral.

The Union Jack was placed on the Elysée Palace porch on Thursday evening, dedicated to "her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To the British people".

On Friday Macron addressed the British people in a recorded message during which he said the Queen would "remain with us forever".

Macron also signed a book of condolence at the British Embassy in Paris.

To you, she was your Queen.

To us, she was The Queen.

She will be with all of us forever. pic.twitter.com/PaL1DRmlHK — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 9, 2022

Hugely popular in 'Republican' France

Elizabeth II, a fluent French speaker, visited France many times during her lifetime, the first in 1948.

She met 10 French presidents.

Despite its deeply-rooted attachment to the Republic, France’s political class has been unanimous in its praise of the British monarch.

Former rightwing presiden’t Nicolas Sarkozy described “an exceptional woman and monarch”.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally wrote: “We thought of her as immortal … Elizabeth II will remain one of the most emblematic and loved figures in the history of her country and our continent.”

Communist Party leader Fabien Roussel wrote: "From Churchill to Brexit, she held her rank. We lived alongside her.”

Green MP Sandrine Rousseau credited the monarch’s “talent and political nouse”.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, a Socialist, turned off the lights on the Eiffel Tower lights on Thursday evening in honour of Queen Elizabeth.

Hidalgo said she had ensured British Ambassador Menna Rawlings of the deep sympathy and support of Paris for the people of the United Kingdom.

Long live the King

Since becoming President in 2017, Macron did not have the opportunity to receive Queen Elizabeth II.

They did meet on three occasions in the UK, however, notably on 5 June 2019 in Portsmouth for the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings.

In line with protocol, Macron is soon to meet King Charles III and will send him a gift for his coronation.

For Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1952, France offered her a gold medal with her portrait on it, minted by the Monnaie de Paris.

