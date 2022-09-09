The Queen and a tale of 10 French presidents

DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II

Queen Elizabeth II and then French president François Mitterrand at the Elysée Palace on 9 June, 1992.

During her reign of seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II met with 10 French presidents – from René Coty to Emmanuel Macron. RFI takes a look at some of of the highlights.

"Of course, we will never agree on everything," the Queen once said in impeccable French. Her majesty never failed to salute the special ties that unite France and the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth did not hide her admiration for General de Gaulle, whom she welcomed to London with great pomp in 1960.

Later on, Georges Pompidou created a diplomatic incident in the 1970s when he took the Queen's arm to help her up the stairs. Of course the Queen was not to be touched.

Queen Elizabeth II and Georges Pompidou at the Elysée Palace on 19 May, 1972. AFP

It is said that Valéry Giscard d'Estaing is the French head of state with whom relations were the coldest. Her majesty is reported to have found him a little "haughty".

With François Mitterrand, in the 1980s, the relationship was better. In 1992, she drove up the Champs-Élysées in the same Citroën SM she was driven in on her trip in 1972.

The Queen was on hand for the inauguration of the Channel Tunnel in May 1994, saying: "I hope the link the tunnel will create between the two countries will further arouse the curiosity of our peoples."

Jacques Chirac cut a careful but relaxed figure in the company of the British monarch during his presidential terms in the Nineties and Noughties.

Queen Elizabeth II and Jacques Chirac on the Champs Élysées in Paris on 5 April, 2004. AFP - JOEL SAGET

Next up was president Nicolas Sarkozy, who was greeted with pomp by the Queen at Windsor Castle. The visit is most remembered, however, for the faithful royal curtsy performed by Sarkozy's wife, Carla Bruni.

Fast forward to François Hollande, who is said to have lacked tact by leaving the Queen alone at the table for a few minutes while he chatted with Vladimir Putin.

The last French president to greet to Queen was of course Emmanuel Macron, who did so in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Following her passing, Macron addressed the British people in a recorded message during which he said the Queen would "remain with us forever".

He also signed a book of condolence at the British Embassy in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron and the Queen stand alongside former British prime minister Theresa May, Prince Charles, former US president Donald Trump and former German chancellor Angela Merkel at an event to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in 2019. Mandel NGAN / AFP

