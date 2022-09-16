Air France cancels more than half of flights as controllers strike

FRANCE - AIR STRIKE

Air France says more than half of flights on Friday 16 September, 2022 have been canceled due to an air traffic controllers' strike over salary and inflation concerns.

French flag carrier Air France has cancelled more than half its short- and medium-haul flights this Friday, as the country's air traffic controllers go on strike.

In a statement, Air France said it couldn't "rule out delays and last-minute cancellations" among the flights that remain, adding that affected customers would be warned by text message and email.

Air France estimated that just 45 percent of short- and medium-haul services would operate on Friday, while 90 percent of long-haul connections would go ahead.

[Air traffic controllers' strike] At the request of the @DGAC, #AirFrance is adapting its flight schedule on Sep 16, 2022 and plans to operate around:

▶️90% of its long-haul flights

▶️45% of its short/medium-haul flights.

Details & commercial measures at https://t.co/YjqnmPWhHb https://t.co/DsDJ6b8tEG — Air France Newsroom (@AFnewsroom) September 14, 2022

France's aviation authority DGAC said earlier this week that it had asked airlines to halve their flight schedules for this Friday, 16 September due to a planned industrial action by air traffic controllers.

According to the DGAC, the cuts affect the whole of France. The authority said that it was working with the European air travel regulator Eurocontrol to help airlines avoid the country's air space.

Inflation and recruitment worries

The carrier's move comes after the biggest air traffic controllers' union SNCTA called on members to down tools, as workers' representatives raise worries about future recruitment and complain that inflation is eroding spending power.

The strike also comes as the French government prepares to unveil its 2023 budget, which the union says fails to guarantee the DGAC's financing and could limit its ability to offer pay increases.

In July, several strikes by firefighters and staff at the French capital's Charles De Gaulle international airport led to cancellations and delays.

Queen's funeral disrupts air traffic over London

This comes as air traffic above London was restricted on Wednesday for the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

Heathrow airport reported that a number of flights were disrupted "to ensure silence" as the procession took place.

Flights faced restrictions as the queen's coffin was carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state until her funeral on Monday in Windsor, west of London.

We anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation on Mon 19 Sept, when Her Majesty’s funeral is due to take place. We will communicate more details over the coming days.



We apologise for the disruption caused, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events. (2/3) — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) September 13, 2022

Heathrow warned that more disruption is likely on Monday, saying "we anticipate further changes to the Heathrow operation [...] when Her Majesty's funeral is due to take place".

"We apologise for the disruption these changes cause, as we work to limit the impact on the upcoming events," the airport added.

The UK's Civil Aviation Authority has imposed airspace restrictions over central London, banning non-standard aircraft including drones flying below 760 metres between 9 and 19 September.

