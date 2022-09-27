Paris Fashion Week off to sizzling start with JP Gaultier protégé Weinsanto

Paris Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by designer Victor Weinsanto as part of his Spring-Summer 2023 Women's ready-to-wear collection show for his brand Weinsanto during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, September 26, 2022.

Paris Fashion Week got underway on Monday with Victor Weinsanto, a protege of Jean-Paul Gaultier, first on the catwalk. His show -- featuring holograms of K-Pop superstars Lightsum -- created quite a stir.

The womenswear spring-summer 2023 was opened by 28-year-old Victor Weinsanto, a former dancer who studied under Jean-Paul Gaultier before launching his label in 2020.

Weinsanto said his collection is a "declaration of love" to his generation, inspired by fellow young designers.

Freshly decked out in bright orange hair, the designer said people were looking for "creativity, freedom, madness and humour" in their outfits at the moment.

"We want escapism," he said.

Like many of his generation, there is a focus on sustainability - with almost all his designs made from surplus stock from other brands - and inclusivity.

The clothes are designed for "both mother and daughter," he said.

The first day of Paris Fashion Week® has come to an end!



Discover the first Houses of the Official Calendar:



With Weinsanto, Benjamin Benmoyal, Cfcl, Maitrepierre and Vaquera.

Online fashion

Weinsanto's show included a collection created specially for K-Pop superstars Lightsum, who appeared virtually via holograms at the end of the catwalk show.

That digital collection will be sold as NFTs in the metaverse.

Weinsanto said he was fascinated by online fashion, even if he didn't see it as crucial to the industry.

"You can really free yourself," he said. "I want to go beyond 3D."

More than 100 brands feature in the official calendar for Paris Fashion Week.

Almost all are back to live runway shows following the shift online during the Covid-19 pandemic, including Dior, Chanel, Balenciaga, Stella McCartney and Issey Miyake.

But all eyes will be on Victoria Beckham, who makes her first appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Friday after previously showing in New York and London.

Beckham's brand has struggled to turn a profit despite strong reviews since she launched as a designer in 2008, and a newly reorganised back office is hoping for a boost in Paris.

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham reacts after presenting creations for her Autumn/Winter 2020 collection on the third day of London Fashion Week in London. (File photo) AFP - DANIEL LEAL

(with AFP)

