Police arrest three more men accused of abuse in French porn industry

Justice

French police believe young women in desperate situations have been lured into the pornography industry under false pretences (illustration).

Police arrested three men in Paris on Tuesday as part of an investigation into violence and human trafficking in France's pornography industry, according to reports from French news agency AFP. Dozens of alleged victims have come forward in what is described as one of the country's biggest trials over sexual violence.

The three people are believed to be linked to the video platform French Bukkake. The men were ensnared in a wider probe into human trafficking, gang rape and pimping that was opened in October 2020.

Twelve men who worked as actors, directors or producers on the so-called "amateur" porn scene already face prosecution in the case against the website. Most are in custody awaiting trial.

Among them are well-known producers using the aliases "Pascal Op" - the owner of French Bukkake - and "Mat Hadix".

There are more than 40 alleged victims joining civil plaintiffs alongside activist groups.

Police now doubt whether young women depicted in the films had really given consent for the sex acts shown on camera, as they could be heard protesting against what was being done to them in some scenes.

Investigators believe the women, many of them poor and from unstable backgrounds, were lured into participating under false pretences and were told the videos would only be accessible on private Canadian websites.

In fact, the films were viewable in France and the producers demanded large sums of cash from the women to remove them -- only for the images to continue to circulate online.

Senate report

Four men were questioned by police in June this year in a separate case opened in 2020 involving the amateur porn site Jacquie et Michel, including the site's owner, Michel Piron.

They are suspected of pimping, organised human trafficking, rape and accessory to rape, and rape involving torture.

Major porn companies including Jacquie et Michel and Dorcel have since announced ethical guidelines meant to prevent abuses.

A group of French women senators will, on Wednesday, present a report into the country's porn industry.

The report authors will present the dark picture that their work has uncovered.

"They plan to alert the government and public opinion about the violence committed and disseminated on a massive scale by the pornography industry," the senators said in a statement announcing the publication of the report.

France's media regulator Arcom has been seeking to block access to porn sites unless they put in place age-verification mechanisms that prevent them being viewed by children.

A court rejected the blocking order in early September and suggested mediation.

(with newswires)

