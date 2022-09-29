French rapper Kaaris detained over domestic abuse allegations
The Franco-Ivorian rapper Kaaris has been taken into police custody for questioning, after being accused of domestic violence by his former girlfriend.
The 42-year-old, famous for his 2013 album "Or Noir" ("Black Gold”), turned himself in to a police station in Saint-Genevieve-des-Bois, outside Paris, on Wednesday in response to a summons.
In a complaint filed on 7 July, Linda P, who has a child with Kaaris, said she was kicked and punched in January 2021 when she turned up at a new residence the rapper had acquired following a breakdown in the relationship.
Linda P said that she had to use crutches and wore a splint on her leg for two weeks afterwards.
Her complaint also targeted a woman who was with Kaaris on the day, for failing to come to the aid of a person in danger.
Linda P said Kaaris had left the relationship suddenly and without explanation, causing "deep trauma" to their child.
Kaaris called Linda P's version of events "lies”, and filed a complaint for slanderous denunciation.
She will also be questioned by police.
In his complaint, Kaaris said she "conjured out of nothing the violent acts that she later reported to judicial authorities", adding that her aim was to "exert a form of media, judicial and financial pressure" on him.
