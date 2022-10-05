Paris police begin clearing 'Crack Land' drug trafficking camp

DRUGS

Municipal workers, watched by French riot gendarmes, clean the Forceval square crack cocaine camp in north-eastern Paris during an operation to dismantle it on 5 October, 2022.

Police in Paris on Wednesday began an operation to dismantle a camp of crack cocaine users in the city’s north-east that has attracted hundreds of inhabitants over the past year.

Some 1,000 police officers began their intervention at 7am in the square Forceval – also known as “Crack Land” – near the popular Parc de la Villette in the 19th district of Paris.

In a tweet, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said he had instructed law enforcement officials to ensure the camp, once dismantled, was not allowed to be set up elsewhere.

He described the operation as "an important moment for the restoration of public order in Paris".

Sur mon instruction, le @prefpolice procède au démantèlement définitif ce matin du «campement du crack» du square Forceval à Paris. 1000 policiers seront déployés afin que ce campement ne se reconstitue pas ailleurs. Un moment important pour l’ordre public rétabli à Paris. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 5, 2022

“Wanted persons” were to be questioned over the camp’s activities, while foreigners who were staying in France illegally would be placed an administrative detention centre with “a view to their deportation”, BFMTV reported.

Other occupants would be directed to accommodation facilities with medical and social support.

'Assaults, theft'

Up to 300 drug users have been living in the “open air crack trafficking camp” in precarious and unhealthy conditions – with authorities pushed to act following demonstrations by angry residents and local officials.

Last week new Paris Prefect Laurent Nunez, who has been tasked with eradicating crack trafficking in the capital within a year, said he “understood the exasperation of locals residents”.

Nunez is set to unveil an action plan within the coming weeks.

