One in ten French petrol stations running low as refinery strike continues

A photograph shows a sign which reads as "No fuel in the entire station" at a TotalEnergies fuel station in Marseille, southern France on 6 October, 2022.

More than one petrol station in ten was out of all or part of its fuel in France on Thursday, as workers at TotalEnergies continued their strike at the oil giant's refineries.

The strike, which began last Tuesday, was ongoing on Thursday morning, Eric Sellini, CGT union coordinator for the group, told France Info.

According to him, four of the five refineries operated by Total were still shut down.

Drivers line up as they wait at a TotalEnergies fuel station in Marseille, southern France, on 6 October 2022. AFP - NICOLAS TUCAT

'No fuel shortage'

Government spokesman Olivier Véran said on Wednesday that there was "no fuel shortage" at petrol stations, but that "temporary tensions" were affecting some supplies.

About 12 percent of stations in France are experiencing "difficulties with at least one type of fuel" at the pump, with situations varying from one region to another, Véran said.

Hauts-de-France, the northernmost French region, is reportedly the worst affected with about 30 percent of its petrol stations struggling to maintain full supplies.

Northern regions most affected

Many fuel stations of various brands were empty on Wednesday in the north of France and several others were flooded with drivers stocking up.

Police in the Nord, Pas-de-Calais and Somme departments prohibited the sale and purchase of fuel in jerry cans. They also asked the operators of some stations to set up priority access" for medical transport, doctors and nurses.

In the centre of the northern city of Lille, several TotalEnergies stations were closed for lack of fuel and at an Esso station in the city centre, an hour's wait was needed to fill up. On the A1 motorway, a queue at a petrol station spilled over onto the highway.

TotalEnergies promised on Tuesday to "mobilise to restock the network with additional logistical resources". "There is no shortage of fuel because the group has built up stocks and is currently importing regularly," it said.

Fuel discounts

Workers at TotalEnergies refineries began their industrial action last week to push for higher wages to keep up with inflation. Originally planned to last three days, the strike has been extended as negotiations stall.

Supplies are also under pressure due to the company's decision to discount its fuel amid rising energy prices. Drivers can save €0.20 per litre of petrol from September to the end of October, and €0.10 from November until 31 December, TotalEnergies announced in July.

The offer followed a €0.12 per litre discount on fuel at the company's motorway service stations from July to August, and comes on top of a separate government subsidy designed to help consumers shoulder soaring fuel prices.

The latest offer has seen demand at TotalEnergies petrol stations increase by an estimated 30 percent.

