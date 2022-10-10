Frontline reports from Ukraine, Africa among winners at Bayeux awards

Prix Bayeux 2022

The conflict in Ukraine was central to six out of ten winning reports at the Bayeux Calvados Normandy Awards for war correspondents this weekend. The civilian revolution in Sudan, and the plight of women in Afghanistan and Burkina Faso also drew the jury's praise.

"It is really important that this story is visible. It’s heartbreaking, it’s our life, our people. It’s important that journalists give them a voice". The words of Evgeniy Maloletka were practically drowned out by the applause of a standing ovation.

The young Ukrainian photographer’s work during the siege of Mariupol earned him the Nikon Photo trophy at the Bayeux Calvados Normandy Awards for war correspondents. His work was chosen by an international jury presided over by Thomas Dworzak.

Maloletka’s photograph of an injured pregnant woman being carried on a stretcher by Ukrainian emergency workers after the bombing of a maternity hospital in early March was seen across the globe. Neither the woman nor her baby survived.

An injured pregnant woman is carried from a maternity hospital damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. AP - Evgeniy Maloletka

Maloletka's work is inseparable from that of his colleague, friend and fellow Ukrainian, Mstyslav Chernov, who won the Bayeux Video Image trophy, (awarded by Arte, France Televisions and France 24), as well as second prize in the television short format category (Amnesty International) for his work in Mariupol.

They were the only two journalists to witness and document the tragedy unfolding at the beginning of the attack on the southern city. Their images and videos for Associated Press dispelled any doubt about the scale of the carnage brought about by Russian bombing.

"The story of war is complex. It’s not over. Hopefully our work will change something and help bring about an end to this war," Chernov solemnly told the audience. Their work is on display to the public at the Chapel of the Bayeux Tapestry until the end of October.

Mariana Vishegirskaya outside a bombed maternity hospital in Mariupol, Ukraine. Vishegirskaya later gave birth to a girl in another hospital. AP - Mstyslav Chernov

African continent not forgotten

African conflicts were not forgotten among the prize winning topics this year, with reports from Sudan and Burkina Faso drawing the Jury’s attention.

British correspondent Philip Cox’s documentary "The Spider-man of Sudan" for The Guardian won the Grand Format Television Trophy, sponsored by the International Crisis Group.

After seeing the colourful, acrobatic antics of the revolutionary on social media in 2021, Cox decided to investigate.

The 'Spider-Man' of Sudan, is Guardian Documentaries latest release.



In Khartoum, an anonymous protester dressed as Spider-Man risks his life to join the effort to protect Sudan’s democracy.



Watch here: https://t.co/UNq2Cz6dQ2



Supported by @pultizercenter and @gatesfoundation pic.twitter.com/y7bfVCaHqV — The Guardian (@guardian) May 19, 2022

The result is a surprising and moving report which prompts smiles and a few giggles, without taking away from the seriousness of the subject matter.

Spider-man lifts spirits

Based in Sudan since 2004, Cox has had time to establish solid relationships with the Sudanese. This sense of ease comes across in the documentary in which he follows 'Spidey' on his motorbike to demonstrations and revolutionary council meetings, dressed in his signature red and blue outfit.

Spidey takes selfies with the crowds, hugs children, but in his quieter moments, he mourns the death of a close friend at the frontlines of the civilian uprising. He was killed when soldiers fired on crowds gathered in Khartoum.

Sudan has been in the grip of a political and social crisis since street protests in 2019 brought about the ouster of longtime leader Omar al Bashir. Then, in October 2021, a coup overturned the civilian transitional administration, again provoking protests.

Philip Cox presenting his documentary "The Spider-man of Sudan”. © Caroline Michaud

"The real story is about the young scientist, working with children, teaching them confidence. It’s a positive story," Cox explained to the audience who came to the French première in Bayeux on Sunday morning.

"Anyone who resists oppression is a hero," Spidey says in the film, shrugging off the notion of being singled out. It’s just his way of joining the fight. Why a spider? He refers to a story he heard about the Prophet Mohammed who was once saved by a spider.

"I hope one day a spider will save me," he says.

Also focusing on the uprising in Sudan, Franco-Syrian journalist Abdulmonam Eassa won the Young Reporter trophy for photography, (awarded by Credit Agricole Normandie) for his report "La rage pacifique ne meurt pas" (Peaceful Rage will never die).

Abdulmonam Eassa’s award winning photograph of a tear-gassed protestor in Sudan. © Abdulmonam Eassa

Youth are at the heart of the revolution, and Eassa’s eye allows us to travel through the crowds, picking up on the anger and the energy as well as the violence and destruction.

Displaced women suffer in silence

The First prize in the written press category (awarded by the Department of Calvados) went to Burkina Faso journalist Mariam Ouedraogo for her report "La route de l'enfer des femmes déplacées internes" ("The hellish road for internally displaced women") for Editions Sidwaya.

Joining the prize ceremony by video call from Ouagadougou, the young woman had trouble hiding her emotion. She expressed gratitude for the exposure the award will draw to the conflict.

Ouedraogo’s report zeroes in on the women who have been forced to flee their homes because of jihadist attacks, but then find themselves attacked by other militia groups.

The six major exhibitions from the Bayeux Calvados Normandy Award for war correspondents are open to the public until 30 October.

