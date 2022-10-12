French PM orders staff back to work to unblock fuel depots, but strikes continue

FRANCE - STRIKES

A security perimeter is set for priority vehicles at a Total gas station in Douchy-les-Mines, northern France, on Tuesday 11 October.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has requisitioned staff at some petrol depots as the government battles to secure fuel supplies following weeks of strikes over a wage dispute. The move puts it on a collision course with the hardline CGT union.

Borne announced the government was prepared to use force to order staff at depots run by Exxon's Esso France unit back to work, with similar measures possible at TotalEnergies sites if wage talks won't bring about a solution.

However workers at both companies on Wednesday renewed their strike movement.

Walkouts and unplanned maintenance at refineries have forced more than 60 percent of France's refining capacity offline and blocked distribution from fuel depots.

Esso has three depots in France, one in Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), which is not affected by the strike, in Fos-sur-Mer (Bouches-du-Rhône) and Notre-Dame-de-Gravenchon (Seine-Maritime).

The latter two depots, which are close to the company's two French refineries affected by strike action, are the ones concerned by the requisition.

Clampdown

"We want this situation to change fast," Borne told the lower house of parliament, adding the government was prepared to take further action if needed.

"I have therefore asked the prefects, as permitted by law, to requisition the personnel needed for the functioning of the company's depots," she said, referring to Esso France.

"The orders are ready", a source at the energy ministry said, adding that requisitions would only take place if the situation at the depots does not improve.

However the CGT union denounced "an attack on the right to strike", warning it would fight any requisitions in court.

Commenting on the situation at TotalEnergies, the other oil group also affected by strike action, Borne urged management and unions to engage in wage negotiations, threatening to do the same to "unblock the situation".

"It is important to know how to end a strike once satisfaction has been obtained," said Borne, questioned by leftwing LFI (France Unbowed) MP Mathilde Panot who asked her to "stop (the) anti-strike propaganda because the blockade is you" and to tax "super-profits".

The Prime Minister replied that she "shares this concern" about "windfall profits in certain sectors", referring to the government's proposals in the draft budget "for companies in the fossil fuel sector".

(with wires)

