Rise in climate investments in France are 'still not enough'

Eighty-four billion euros were invested in 2021 in the energy transition by French households, businesses, the state and local authorities, a report released Friday by the Institute for Climate Economics (I4CE) found. This is 18 billion euros more than the previous year, but still not enough to achieve emission reduction targets.

From electric cars and bicycle paths to the installation of wind turbines and solar panels, climate spending to reduce France's climate footprint jumped last year.

"This surge can be explained by the postponement of projects delayed in 2020, but also by regulations, especially in the car ndustry, and by increased public support, particularly thanks to the recovery plan," the report said.

"These investments were driven by the government's recovery plan, which was launched at the time of Covid and which allocated several billion, even tens of billions. This recovery plan will expire very quickly. So, we are wondering what will happen next," said I4CE deputy director Damien Demailly.

For 2022 and 2023, the Institute forecasts a more moderate increase in climate investments.

The study found existing levels of investment to be insufficient. Each year between now and 2030, between 13 and 30 billion euros more should be invested in the climate, it said.

The report also looks at fossil fuel investments such as oil, gas and coal, which have fallen to 62 billion euros in 2021 (from 65 billion euros in 2020), driven down by the decline in thermal car registrations.

The trend is also positive, but the efforts are insufficient. Fossil fuel investments would reportedly still have to be halved by 2030 to reach national climate targets and to bring them to zero by 2040.

I4CE has also published a separate report on local authorities, concluding they should more than double their climate investments, adding 6.5 billion per year in spending by 2030.

The need for increased investment is identified in cycling facilities (+2.3 billion per year needed) and in the energy renovation of public buildings (1.4 billion), but also in railways and in the energy efficiency of public lighting.

