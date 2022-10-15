France's CGT union votes to continue strike at TotalEnergies refineries

INDUSTRIAL ACTION

Striking workers with the CGT union at the entrance of the TotalEnergies oil depot outside Dunkirk, northern France.

France's militant CGT union at the centre of a weeks-long strike at French oil giant TotalEnergies has voted to continue industrial action.

Speaking on Saturday, CGT union representative Fabien Cros said the walkout would continue at TotalEnergies.

Despite the French government requisitioning key refinery staff to get petrol flowing again, nearly a third of gas stations across the country still have supply problems.

Energy ministry data on Saturday showed over 27 percent of French petrol stations are facing supply problems, down from 28 percent the previous day and almost 31 percent on Wednesday, when requisitioning started.

Despite deal, strike action to continue

TotalEnergies' more moderate CFDT and CFE-CGC unions – which represent a majority of employees – have said they agreed a 7 percent pay rise and a bonus payment of between €3,000 and €6,000.

TotalEnergies confirmed the agreement on Friday and although the deal is legally binding under French law, the CGT stand-off means strike action could continue for some time yet.

The CGT previously said it wanted a 10 percent wage increase, citing inflation and the company's windfall profits from the global energy crisis.

The union has also called for a nationwide, general strike on Tuesday, 18 October.

