Murder probe underway in Paris after 12-year-old found dead in suitcase

PARIS MURDER

The main police station in Paris' 19th arrondissement, where an investigation has been opened after a 12 year old girl was found dead in a trunk.

A murder inquiry has been opened in France after a 12-year-old girl was found dead in a luggage trunk in Paris.

Prosecutors say the suitcase was discovered on Friday evening at the foot of the building where she lived in the capital's 19th arrondissement.

Four people have reportedly been taken into custody in connection with the investigation.

A source following the investigation said the young girl's father started to worry after she did not return home from school on Friday afternoon.

🟠 INFO @CLPRESSFR



Le corps d'une adolescente née en 2010 a été découvert cette nuit dans le 19e arrondissement de Paris.



Il était dans une valise.



Elle avait disparu hier après midi alors qu'elle rentrait du collège.



La brigade criminelle est saisie de l'affaire. pic.twitter.com/gbULYp3jtT — Clément Lanot (@ClementLanot) October 15, 2022

He warned his wife, who went to the police to say their child was missing.

In a video posted on Twitter by freelance journalist Clement Lanot, who revealed the discovery of the body, white tarpaulins can be seen stretched over the facade of the building where the discovery was made and police officers wearing white overalls are seen working.

No details as to the cause of her death have been released.

