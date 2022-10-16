Strasbourg Christmas fair stirs controversy with ban on champagne, raclette cheese

France

Strasbourg's ecologist mayor has released a list of products and items banned from the city's Christmas market. But her quest for "authenticity" has provoked a sharp reaction.

The controversy dates back to early October when the 300 or so stallholders received an email from the Eurometropole of Strasbourg entitled "Authorised Products, Strasbourg Christmas Capital 2022".

The list of more than 350 foodstuffs and articles has since been updated by the Strasbourg Christmas market's "consultative selection committee".

The banned items include champagne, raclette, hot dogs and popcorn, among others.

Locally produced sparkling wine will replace champagne while local cheese Munster will replace raclette.

Crucifixes bearing a representation of Jesus Christ are accepted "subject to reservations".

❌🎄 La municipalité vient d’adresser aux commerçants participant à #StrasbourgCapitaledeNoël la liste des produits interdits et autorisés pour l’édition 2022. Et la colère gronde déjà sur les réseaux sociaux. pic.twitter.com/7OM0vBNzQp — DNA (@dnatweets) October 11, 2022

'Eco-responsability, origin of products'

"The promotion of know-how and authenticity is essential," says Guillaume Libsig, deputy mayor in charge of non-profit organisations and a member of the product selection committee.

He believes the list gives the event "credibility".

The "Christmas Capital" must keep up with the times, responding to society's interest in "eco-responsibility, the origin of products, well-being or identity", Libsig says.

He refuses to see the city as "an open-air supermarket [...] with objects sold elsewhere the rest of the year."

But opposition city councillor Alain Fontanel (LREM) argues that by wanting to control Christmas the town council has revealed "its prejudices and ideology".

Socialist Anne-Pernelle Richardot called the list "stupid wokism".

Pierre Jakubowicz from the conservative right said he was surprised the list had "arrived so late" – a month and a half before the opening whereas most traders order their stock at the beginning of the year.

Champagne and Christian crosses

Libsig said he wanted to spark debate.

For products, such as Christian crosses, authorised "with reservations", organisers will talk to stallholders to find out the products' origins.

The point is to ensure quality products, made in Europe, not imported from Asia, Libsig pointed out.

In an open letter addressed to Strasbourg mayor Jeanne Barseghian, Republicans city councillor Jean-Philippe Vetter denounced a desire to "potentially ban the symbol of the Christian faith from the Christmas market".

"I love crémant d'Alsace and champagne, wines of joy and celebration," tweeted Jean Rottner, president of the Grand Est region, describing the Strasbourg list as "clownish".

Clownesque 🤡https://t.co/6edHec78pc — Jean ROTTNER (@JeanROTTNER) October 11, 2022

"The list was drawn up democratically, every vote counts," said Eric Bodein, a fairground vendor selling food, and one of the 15-member selection committee.

"The aim is to have better quality items and some sorting out had to be done," he said.

On Tuesday, Strasbourg town hall stressed that the list of banned products was a "working document" and would be refined at the beginning of 2023.

The Strasbourg market – the biggest and most famous Christmas market in France – opens this year on 25 November.

