Strike action delays maintenance on France's nuclear reactors

EDF’s nuclear power plant in Cattenom, France. The French electricity company says that strike action has delayed maintenance on at least one third of its 18 nuclear facilities.

Strike action over wage demands has hit a third of EDF's 18 French nuclear plants, further delaying the maintenance of France's ageing reactors.

A spokesperson for the French electricity company EDF said at the weekend that "six sites [were] affected by strikes" since Friday, which has led to the postponement of the restart date of five reactors currently under maintenance by "one to several days."

In 2021, nuclear power represented more than two thirds of France's total electricity production.

In 2022, however, the country will be short of between 5 and 15 gigawatts of power at peak demand this winter – depending on the temperature – and will need to rely on imports.

France will have to buy electricity on the market this winter or produce it from gas, and there is no guarantee that neighbouring countries will be in a position to sell their electricity given the energy crisis in Europe.

A representative for France's FNME trade union said on Friday that maintenance work at nine nuclear reactors split between five sites had been delayed due to a strike over wages.

