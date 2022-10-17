France faces day of disruption over rising cost of living and fuel shortages

Fuel crisis

Thousands of protesters took to the streets on Sunday to complain about the rising cost of lving. Thousands are expected to strike on Tuesday over the same issue and government moves to force strikign workers back to their posts.

France was bracing itself for nationwide transport strike and general disruption on Tuesday as the government and unions continued to row over walkouts at oil depots that have sparked fuel shortages.

Several of the most powerful unions called for the strikes in their biggest challenge to Emmanuel Macron since he won a second presidential term in May.

The industrial action which is likely to involve public sector employees comes after workers at several refineries and depots operated by TotalEnergies voted to extend their strike in defiance of the government which has started a process of requisition - ordering staff back to their posts.

Union activists say they want to highlight the injustice of the government move.

"Requisition is unacceptable and it is never the right solution," Force Ouvrière's secretary general Frédéric Souillot told the French politics TV channel Public Sénat.

Despite the likelihood of raising the political and social stakes, government ministers vowed to plough on with the tactic.

"The time for negotiation is over," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told French broadcaster BFMTV.

The government said it would begin to requisition workers at the Feyzin depot near Lyon in south-eastern France which supplies the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté regions with fuel.

“We do it for the French, we don’t do it against the strikers," said Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister of Energy Transition.

"The requisitions are absolutely necessary so that people can continue to go to work and provide for their basic needs."

Methods

Similar methods were used last week at the Mardyck depot in the north of the country.

Fuel workers, who are members of the CGT union, voted to continue stoppages at several refineries run by TotalEnergies despite other unions and the firm's management agreeing a deal.

The different stances between the unions have affected three out of seven of the country's oil refineries. Five major fuel depots have also been hit, the government said on Monday night.

Last Wednesday, during an interview on France 2, Macron said he expected a resolution to the disputes within a week.

On Monday he reiterated his desire for the sparring to end.

"I stand with our fellow citizens who are struggling and who are fed up with this situation," he added.

During Tuesday's action, France's rail operator SNCF said there would be severe disruptions with half of train services cancelled.

Services

RATP, which runs bus, rail, tram and metro services in Paris and its immediate suburbs, said there would also be fewer services although travel within the capital should be unaffected.

On Sunday, an estimated 30,000 people rallied through the streets of Paris to protest about the rising cost of living.

The demonstration was called by the left-wing political opposition and led by Jean-Luc Melenchon, the head of the France Unbowed (LFI) party.

Security forces fired teargas and launched baton charges after they were pelted with objects, while on the fringes of the march, people dressed in black ransacked a bank.

Some protesters wore yellow fluorescent vests, the symbol of the often violent anti-government protests in 2018 that cast a shadow over Macron's first term as president.

