Macron backs plans for more electric cars as World Auto show opens in Paris

The 2022 Mondial de l’Auto opened in Paris with a visit from France's President Emmanuel Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron formally opened the 2022 'Mondial de l'Auto' international car show in Paris on Monday, hours after attempting to polish his green sheen with a series of measures intended to help drivers buy or rent electric cars.

Macron said some families will be given up to €7,000 to assist them to purchase cars which cost less than €47,000.

He also outlined a scheme, due to start next year, which would give some households the chance to lease an electric car for €100 a month.

"We want to make the electric car accessible to all," Macron told the daily financial newspaper Les Echos.

According to the French car manufacturers association, just over 156,000 battery electric or hybrid electric cars have been registered in the country so far this year - an 8 percent increase over a similar period in 2021.

Only Germany boasts stronger sales of electric cars than France, the association's data reveals.

Despite the presence at the show of several Chinese carmakers, Macron says he wants French buyers to spend their cash on vehicles made in Europe.

"The Americans are buying American and pursuing a very offensive strategy of state aid. The Chinese are closing their market. We cannot be the only area, the most virtuous in terms of climate, which considers that there is no European preference.

Choose Europe

"I strongly defend a European preference and strong support for the automotive industry. It must happen as soon as possible."

The organisers of the week-long exhibition, which first opened its doors in 1898, are hoping for between 300,000 and 400,000 visitors this year. During the last edition in 2018, one million people toured the stands at the show.

Meanwhile, during his visit to the car show, Macron also said he would summon the cabinet ministers for finance, energy, the environment and transport as well as the government spokesman later Monday "for an update on solutions" to end the strikes in fuel refineries.

This as workers voted to continue stoppages at several refineries run by TotalEnergies, the coordinator for the hard-left CGT union said, rejecting a pay package agreed between the group's management and mainstream unions.

Three out of seven of the country's oil refineries and five major fuel depots (out of around 200) are affected, the government said.

