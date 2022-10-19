Ministers slam political grandstanding over murder of 12-year-old girl in Paris

PARIS MURDER

The council of ministers on Wednesday hailed the "courage" of the parents of Lola, the 12-year-old girl killed in atrocious conditions over the weekend in Paris, "who are facing the unspeakable", government spokesman Olivier Véran said.

Advertising Read more

The parents have "asked us to show our collective support for what they are going through without adding to it", he stressed, while the govenment accused the right and the far right of exploiting the case for political ends.

The far right blames government inaction on immigration for the murder after the main suspect in the killing has turned out to be of Algerian origin and is in the country illegally.

This comes as French Emmanuel Macron met with her parents at the Elysée Palace on Tuesday.

Four days after the discovery of the girl's body in a suitcase, Emmanuel Macron reportedly presented his condolences to Lola's parents and assured them of his solidarity and support in the ordeal they are going through.

Meanwhile, at the National Assembly, when several ministers stepped up to speak of the murder, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne called for "a little decency, and respect for the pain of the family," specifically addressing the far-right National Rally's Marine Le Pen, who maintained that "the suspect of this barbaric act should not have been on [French] territory."

Borne retorted: "The responsibility of all of us is to let justice punish this crime as it deserves."

Meurtre de Lola : "Se servir du cercueil d'une gamine de douze ans comme on se sert d'un marchepied, c'est une honte monsieur le député !", répond @E_DupondM, qui avait été interpellé par @EricPAUGET1.#DirectAN #QAG pic.twitter.com/bAyOjTgas0 — LCP (@LCP) October 18, 2022

Earlier, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti accused the right of "demagoguery" and of "using the coffin of a 12-year-old girl" as a political springboard which he called "a disgrace".

On Tuesday morning, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin had already lashed out against the "indecency" of those "who are turning this story into an election pamphlet."

Darkest hours

The main suspect, Dahbia B. – a 24-year-old Algerian woman – was charged on Monday with "murder" and "aggravated rape" and imprisoned.

She had entered France legally in 2016 with a student residence permit, but had been subject to an order to leave French territory since last August.

Nos pensées accompagnent la famille et les proches de Lola, victime d’une indescriptible barbarie.



Quand l’État a failli, ce drame ne peut rester sans réponse : notre responsabilité politique est de protéger les Français. pic.twitter.com/F9lX71DtQR — Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) October 18, 2022

The National Rally MEP Jordan Bardella – who denounced in a tweet "impoverishment and immigration" – said he would accompany a delegation of far-right elected officials to a rally in memory of the victim, due to take place this Thursday evening at the 19th arrondissement's town hall.

A peace march in solidarity with Lola's family that was due to get underway this Wednesday will reportedly not take place.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe