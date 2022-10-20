Uproar as French government forces budget through divided parliament

FRANCE - POLITICS

Left-wing deputies walk out of the French parliament as Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announces the closure of the budget debate.

The French government has forced the adoption of the first part of the 2023 budget, using a constitutional clause allowing the automatic approval of legislation without a parliamentary vote. The opposition has described the move as "an undermocratic subterfuge" and has launched a motion of no confidence.

It took just five minutes to bring an end to seven days of parlaimentary debate.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne defended the decision to impose the disputed legislation, saying the country needs a budget.

"This is the only responsible choice," she told the National Assembly as opposition groups noisily objected to the government's decision to terminate the parliamentary debate and declare the legislation law.

"We have a coherent financial plan for next year, and it respects the promises made by this administration to the French people," the prime minister said.

Deputies from the left-wing Nupes alliance began leaving the chamber before Borne had finished speaking.

Since the government of President Emmanuel Macron lost its overall majority in the summer parliamentary election, support from some opposition deputies is required to ensure the passage of any proposed legislation.

Despite promising an open debate, Macron's camp suffered a series of defeats over the first of thousands of proposed amendments to its fiscal plans for next year.

New elections remain a possibility

Opposition lawmakers on Wednesday accused the government of wasting their time.

"Macronism has become a form of authoritarianism," far-left France Unbowed deputy Mathilde Panot told reporters following Borne's announcement.

"Parliament's work has been swept away in a few hours," said Greens representative Cyrielle Chatelain.

Both of them were among 151 Nupes lawmakers to sign a no-confidence motion against the government.

Such an "act of anti-democratic brutality... leads us to demand the censure of the government," it read.

On the far right, the National Rally plans to file a no-confidence motion of its own on Thursday.

However, with both the left and right extremes unwilling to back each other's motions, neither is likely to reach the required 289 votes.

President Macron has already increased the pressure on deputies by threatening to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections if a no-confidence vote succeeds.

