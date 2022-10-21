French far-right stages anti-government rallies to denounce girl's murder

PARIS MURDER

Hundreds of far-right supporters gather at Place Denfert Rochereau in Paris to observe a minute's silence to denounce the murder of a 12-year-old girl whose suspected killer is an illegal migrant from Algeria.

Key personalities from the far-right of France's political spectrum – notably Eric Zemmour and Marion Maréchal Le Pen – were present at a rally that took place at Denfert-Rochereau in the south of Paris, organised by the "Institute for Justice", an association reputedly close to Zemmour's Reconquête! movement.

Banners reading,"The state killed me" and "elected officials, you will be held accountable" were displayed around the gathering, with many in the crowd carrying placards bearing the face of the young girl with the inscription "Lola could have been our little sister".

"We want the death penalty reinstated for child murderers", chanted one of the participants through a megaphone, to applause.

Au rassemblement de l'Institut pour la justice, les manifestants scandent "justice pour Lola" pic.twitter.com/8lM9nyYEhW — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 20, 2022

Far-right blame government inaction on migration

The circumstances of Lola's death and the profile of the suspect, of Algerian nationality, provoked strong criticism from France's right and the far right, who blamed the government for its poor management of illegal immigration.

The rally began with a moment of silence, then several people took to the stage to talk about other crimes "that could have been avoided".

The far-right National Rally (RN), which was initially due to take part at the meeting, but decided to organise a minute's silence at the same time in front of the National Assembly "in homage to Lola and in support of her family and friends".

The leader of RN deputies in parliament, Marine Le Pen said: "The entire French nation was terribly shocked by this barbaric murder" and "we are witnessing one crime too many, one that now requires us to take effective action."

She also rejected accusations of using Lola's killing for political gain.

Rallies in Lyon, Metz

Meanwhile, in Lyon, more than 300 people gathered at around 7pm in front of the city's court house, where a large banner stating "Justice for Lola" was on display.

After a minute's silence, participants laid white flowers at the foot of the court gates.

In the north-eastern city of Metz nearly 100 people, including some from local far-right groups, gathered in the evening and laid flowers and candles in front of Lola's portrait at the foot of Saint-Etienne cathedral, following a minute's silence.

