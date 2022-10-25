French government survives no-confidence votes after forcing through budget

France

The French National Assembly, with Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne speaking during a debate prior to votes of no confidence over the government's using the constitution's article 49.3 to force its 2023 budget through parliament without a vote, 23 October 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron's government survived three no-confidence votes on Monday introduced by opposition lawmakers against the use of a special constitutional power to force budgets through the National Assembly without a vote.

The leftist Nupes coalition and the far-right National Rally (RN) filed separate no-confidence motions against the government after it used the Constitution’s Article 49.3 last week to push the 2023 budget through the lower house of parliament without a vote.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said that the surprising move of the left working with the far-right was an “unnatural alliance" – an alliance that failed to federate enough lawmakers to pass the motions, as the right-wing opposition The Republicans, did not support the move.

The motion introduced by the Nupes was approved by only 239 lawmakers, falling short of the absolute majority needed in the 577 body. The RN’s motion was approved by only 90 votes.

The first part of the budget bill, which involves revenue, is therefore considered adopted by the National Assembly, and will now be debated at the Senate.

A third no-confidence vote against the government filed by the Nupes after Borne used Article 49.3 to force through the social security budget bill also failed to pass, after receiving only 150 favourable votes.

Though it retains the most seats in the National Assembly, Macron’s centrist alliance lost its parliamentary majority after June's legislative elections, making it difficult for his government to pass laws.

The opposition had proposed multiple amendments to the budget bill, slowing down the process.

