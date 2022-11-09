French hospitals struggle with worst bronchiolitis epidemic in 10 years

Healthcare

Bronchiolitis has arrived in France early this year, with 92 percent of cases affecting babies less than a year old.

French hospitals are facing a new epidemic as bronchiolitis infections soar to their highest level in a decade - leading public health authorities to issue a nationwide alert.

Advertising Read more

Caused by a virus, bronchiolitis is a common lung infection in babies and young children that leads to inflammation and congestion in the small airways, or bronchioles, of the lung.

It usually begins with a cold and is often characterised by coughing and rapid wheezing. Although most cases are mild, bronchiolitis can develop into a more severe form that requires hospitalisation.

Early arrival

The illness has arrived in France particularly early this year, accounting for half of all emergency hospital admissions in children aged under two, and putting paediatric services under pressure.

Santé Publique France, which is run by the Health Ministry, said infection rates during the week of 31 October to 6 November have not been this high for the past 10 years.

Ninety-two percent of cases were in infants aged under a year old, with authorities warning the epidemic is not expected to end soon.

Faced with the bronchiolitis wave, overwhelmed paediatric services have been forced to transfer babies to facilities several hundred kilometres from their homes.

While the whole of France has been hit, authorities say the intensity of the epidemic is being felt most in northern parts of the country.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe