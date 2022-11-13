More than 40,000 migrants cross from France to Britain this year

CHANNEL MIGRANTS

Migrants attempt to cross the English Channel from France to Britain.

More than 40,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel to Britain so far this year, setting a record, the UK government said on Sunday, as it prepares to negotiate a deal with France to fight the lucrative and dangerous business of people-smuggling.

The provisional total for this year stands at 40,885, most of them Albanians, Iranians and Afghans. The figure for last year was 28,561, the Ministry of Defence said.

On Saturday, some 972 people were detected making the perilous crossing in 22 boats, it said.

The figures for illegal crossings have been rising for years. Some 299 were detected making the crossing in 2018; 1,843 in 2019; and 8,466 in 2020, according to the UK authorities.

The numbers have continued to increase despite various UK initiatives including a plan to send the migrants to Rwanda, which has been blocked in the courts.

Franco-British plan in the works

Last week, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said a new plan agreed with France was in the works, after his first face-to-face meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

In talks on Friday, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her British counterpart James Cleverly "stressed the urgency of tackling all forms of illegal migration, including small boat crossings and addressing their root causes", according to a joint statement.

The rising numbers have caused a logjam in asylum claims and increased accommodation costs estimated by the UK government at nearly eight million euros every day, straining local services and fuelling public anger.

