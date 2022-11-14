Paris to build memorial garden for victims of 2015 terror attacks

Memorial

Commemorations of the 13 November 2015 attacks took place on Sunday, here in front of the Petit Cambodge and Carillion café in Paris' 10th arrondissement.

The Paris city hall has announced that a memorial garden for victims of the 2015 terror attacks will open in 2025 in the heart of the capital. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne led tributes on Sunday, observing a minute's silence at the sites of the killings in Paris and Saint-Denis.

The Paris city hall has chosen Place Saint-Gervais as a location which, "due to its neutrality and centrality, allows the memorial and commemorative vocation to come to life".

The garden, to be opened in 2025, will represent the six places of the attacks with the names of the deceased on steles, with a special focus on vegetation.

"The presence of plants will help support the development of biodiversity in the garden, making the tribute perpetual and alive," the Paris city hall website says.

"This beautiful project brings together all the places of the attacks represented in a readable and original way in a garden where everyone can gather and dream, both a place of memory and life," Philippe Duperron, president of the victims' group 13onze15 said.

Let us not forget

On Sunday, the seventh anniversary of the attacks, several ceremonies took place throughout the morning in tribute to the 130 dead and more than 350 wounded in the worst terrorist attacks in the history of France.

At the Stade de France, the terraces of the several Parisian cafés and finally the Bataclan concert hall, the names of those killed were read out, a wreath was laid and there was a minute's silence.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was joined by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and the presidents of the victims' associations Life for Paris Arthur Dénouveaux and Duperron from 13onze15.

President Emmanuel Macron relayed on Twitter a message from Life for Paris: "Let us not forget... 13 November 2015.

French political figures pay tribute

François Hollande – who was head of state at the time of the attacks – posted this message on Twitter, "I think today of all the victims of the attacks (...). To all those lives taken. To all those who live each day with the absence of a loved one. To all the survivors. Time does not erase the memory, nor the pain."

Meanwhile, France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon and a delegation of far-left MPs also laid a wreath in front of the Bataclan at the end of the day.

On the far right, Marine Le Pen and the new National Rally president Jordan Bardella also paid tribute to the victims.

"The French have not forgotten and will never forget these Islamist attacks, the fear and emotion are still intact," Bardella announced.

Je pense aujourd’hui à toutes les victimes des attentats qui ont frappé notre pays le 13 novembre 2015. À toutes ces vies fauchées. À tous ceux qui vivent chaque jour avec l’absence d’un être aimé. À tous les survivants. Le temps n’efface ni le souvenir, ni la douleur. — François Hollande (@fhollande) November 13, 2022

Justice for the victims

This year's commemorations come as an historic trial against the perpetrators of the attacks ended on 29 June, after ten months of hearings.

The special Paris court sentenced Salah Abdeslam – the only surviving member of the commandos – to life imprisonment, the heaviest sentence in France's penal code.

His 19 co-defendants – six of whom five were presumed dead were tried in their absence – were sentenced to between two years and life imprisonment.

