French poultry sheltered indoors amid high risk of bird flu

AGRICULTURE

Europe has experienced its worst bird flu crisis ever this year, with nearly 50 million head of poultry culled.

French poultry farmers are being made to shelter their birds indoors as the risk of avian flu remains “high” amid fresh outbreaks throughout Europe.

Advertising Read more

The epidemic, which has hit exceptionally early after a catastrophic 2021-2022 season, has so far seen the slaughter of more than 770,000 ducks, chickens or laying hens since the summer.

Between 1 August and 8 November, 49 outbreaks of the highly contagious bird flu have been detected on French farms, with a large and rising number of cases found in domesticated fowl in backyards and among wild birds.

Although the virus is harmless in food, its spread is a concern for governments and the poultry industry due to the devastation it can cause to flocks, the possibility of trade restrictions and a risk of human transmission.

Worst crisis ever

Europe has experienced its worst bird flu crisis ever this year, with nearly 50 million head of poultry culled, and the persistence of the virus over the summer has raised the risk of widespread infections next season, the EU's Food Safety Agency said last month.

France has already forked out more than one billion euros in compensation for producers.

This autumn’s confinement, announced on 10 November, is reportedly a transitional measure being taken by authorities as they await a possible vaccine.

"The objective for us is to help farmers get through this period and to ensure that next year, with the vaccine, we have something that will allow us to approach the period more serenely,” Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau told France Bleu Périgord on Monday.

According to Fesneau, the vaccine has been in the testing phase "since June”, with the first "tangible" results are expected in "December or January".

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe