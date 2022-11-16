French police launch searches in disgraced Orpea Group nursing homes

Nursing home scandal

Several searches were launched on Tuesday in establishments belonging to France's Orpea nursing home group, as part of a preliminary investigation into allegations of "institutional abuse".

The searches began on Tuesday morning.

A source close to the case said that the searches, "conducted throughout France," were to be spread over "several days", with police from the Central Office for Environment and Public Health (Oclaesp) targeting a total of "several dozen Orpea establishments".

Orpea said it was "mobilised to support the ongoing investigations".

The private nursing home group has recently presented a transformation plan, in an effort to convince the public that it can reform its practices and finances

'Institutional abuse'

In June, the group's headquarters and regional offices were searched as part of this investigation into "institutional abuse", but also as part of another investigation into alleged financial offences.

That search is still in progress.

Orpea, which operates in 23 countries and manages more than 350 establishments in France, has been in turmoil since the publication in January of the investigative book Les Fossoyeurs, (The Gravediggers) written by journalist Victor Castanet.

The journalist denounces the mistreatment of residents, the misuse of public funds and shortcomings in staff management.

Following two administrative investigations, the government referred the case to the courts. At the end of April, a two-part investigation, one for institutional abuse and the other for financial offences, was opened by the public prosecutor.

A third investigation was already underway for alleged violations of labour legislation.

'These searches are a good thing'

The "institutional abuse" aspect is based on some fifty complaints from residents' families alleging acts or ommisions "endangering the life of others", "failure to assist a person in danger", "involuntary manslaughter" and "violence through negligence".

Lawyer Sarah Saldmann represents a large majority of the families. "These searches are a good thing, it will perhaps shed light on certain possible and hitherto unidentified acts," she said.

(With AFP)

