French Catholic archbishop admits 'inappropriate acts' with young adult woman

A French former archbishop admitted Wednesday to "inappropriate acts" with a young adult woman several decades ago. The Strasbourg public prosecutor has confirmed that the authorities have opened an investigation into possible sex crimes.

The confession by Jean-Pierre Grallet, 81, deepens a gathering storm around the French Catholic Church, already reeling after revelations of sexual abuse by senior clergy.

Grallet said in a statement that he "profoundly regretted" his actions in the 1980s when he "strayed" and "hurt someone" before being named archbishop of Strasbourg in eastern France in 2007.

He gave no further details, but the Strasbourg prosecutor's office confirmed that an investigation had been underway since January concerning "incidents of a sexual nature".

The current archbishop of the city, Luc Ravel, said he had notified prosecutors after a woman approached him and outlined alleged abuse by Grallet.

Series of scandals in Catholic Church

Last week, the Bishops' Conference of France announced that 11 former or serving French bishops had been accused of sexual violence, including a cardinal who confessed to assaulting a minor more than three decades ago.

Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop of Bordeaux, admitted publicly to "reprehensible" acts with a 14-year-old girl in the 1980s.

Any criminal behaviour by Ricard and Grallet is likely to be deemed too long ago to allow prosecution under French law.

The Church was rocked last year by a report that revealed the vast scale of abuse of minors by priests, deacons and lay members of the institution which insists on celibacy for its priests.

The inquiry found that 216,000 minors had been abused by clergy over the past seven decades, a number that climbed to 330,000 when claims against lay members of the Church were included, such as teachers at Catholic schools.

Grallet admitted that he had "strayed" and "hurt someone," adding that he had since asked the woman for "forgiveness."

(With newswires)

