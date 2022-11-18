French electricity network facing blackout risk in January

WINTER WARNING

The French electricity grid operator warned on Friday of a high risk of network strain due to ongoing nuclear power plant outages, which could see businesses and households forced to curb usage to avoid outright power cuts.

In a winter outlook update, electricity distributor RTE said it expects France's network of nuclear plants to be operating at just 65 percent of capacity at the beginning of next year, producing around 40 gigawatts.

That forecast is well below the 48 gigawatts the state-owned electricity group EDF says will be available in January, when harsh winter weather normally settles in.

Twenty-five of the 56 reactors operated by EDF across France are shut down for maintenance or evaluation of potentially dangerous cracks in cooling pipes.

The company has mobilised more than 600 people, including 100 specialised welders and other workers brought in from the United States and Canada, to speed the repairs, but it has acknowledged delays in finishing the work.

Last week, EDF said it would have 46 reactors online in January.

On-line warnings of grid strain

RTE has launched a mobile phone application and website to alert customers when grid usage is too high, requiring it to ask clients to cut consumption or risk voltage drops ("brownouts") and targeted electricity cuts.

Much will depend on the weather and "a possible cold wave, even a moderate one," RTE said.

The government is already urging people to show "restraint" with electricity use, encouraging the public to turn down thermostats, take shorter showers and run domestic appliances at night.

