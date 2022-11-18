Inflation pushing more French people into poverty, Catholic charity warns

POVERTY

A volunteer from Secours Catholique hands out food to a man on the street in Soisson, France (illustration)

Skipping meals or going into debt, a difficult daily choice made by hundreds of thousands of people in France due to a limited budget. In its annual report, the Secours Catholique charity said they were concerned about the impact of ever-rising inflation on families.

Nearly half of the households that sought help from Secours Catholique in France in 2021 have an insufficient budget to feed themselves on a daily basis, the charity warned in its annual report on poverty published on Thursday.

"These people do not live, they survive, they are constantly calculating," Véronique Devise, president of Secours Catholique told AFP.

People helped by the French charity earned an average of €548 per month in 2021, well below the poverty line, established at around €1,100 per month for a single person.

Necessary expenses such as rent, electricity bills, insurance represent nearly 60 percent of the income of these households, according to the report.

If we take into account other expenses such as the repayment of debts or transport costs, 48 percent of households helped by Secours Catholique have a living allowance of less than €5 per day per personne.

"With this, you have to buy food, hygiene products, get dressed", the charity points out, estimating the minimum food expenditure at €7 per day and per person.

For Véronique Devise, this situation "is not acceptable" and "the government must absolutely take up this issue of the poorest 10 percent of society".

Impossible choices

Secours Catholique is also concerned about the effects of inflation (which rose to a record 6.2 percent over one year in October) on these households, already faced with "impossible choices", such as choosing between payment of bills and food shopping.

Secours Catholique helped 938,000 people in France in 2021, with single mothers representing a quarter of them.

The number of foreigners receiving aid from the group stood at 50 percent last year, a phenomenon on the rise over the past ten years.

"These families are already doing a lot to reduce their electricity and gas consumption, what are they going to do in the face of the 15 percent price increase planned for next year?" asks Devise.

Several associations have formed the 'Alerte' collective to draw the government's attention to this dire situation.

They are calling for a significant increase in the energy voucher, granted to modest households to help with energy bills, as well as a revaluation of the minimum wage.

"The winter period is the one I dread the most," one person who approached Secours Catholique said. "Sometimes you end up not heating the apartment at all or heating just one room."

Tariff shield

Meanwhile, the Abbé Pierre Foundation on Thursday also called on the State to strengthen the "tariff shield" to further help the poorest households to cope, from January 1, with soaring energy prices.

From next January 1, the "tariff shield" must limit the rise in energy prices to 15 percent. This increase will be higher than that provided for by the previous measure set at 4 percent for electricity and gas prices since October 2021.

"If you have €5,000; 15 percent is manageable, even if it's a lot. But for the poorest households, 15 percent is impossible," Christophe Robert, director of the Foundation, told a press conference.

"It is imperative to help the most fragile households more and to do it very quickly," he insisted.

The Foundation says as well as increasing the energy voucher, the government should put in place a law to prevent energy cuts.

Although EDF already made this commitment last March, the Foundation would like all operators to follow suit.

Robert also reiterated his call for adequate renovation of housing with insulation to stop energy waste.

