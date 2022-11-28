Meet the Frenchman running 100 marathons to raise climate change awareness

Environment

Nicolas Vandenelsken will cross 100 cities in 11 regions and 49 French departments before he runs his final marathon in Valenciennes on 10 December. (Illustration photo)

Nicolas Vandenelsken, a 30-year-old Frenchman, is running 100 marathons in as many days to raise awareness of the carbon footprint left by major sporting events. The "eco-adventurer" as he calls himself has already crossed ten regions since he left on 3 September.

Advertising Read more

"I do to my body what we do to the planet," explained Nicolas Vandenelsken, as he reached Paris on his 84th marathon.

Vandenelsken, who had doctors check his fitness before setting out, said that "with my mental strength and with my training, I am able to get through this".

But he added: "I wouldn't advise anybody to run 100 marathons in 100 days, because I expect to feel the impact of this in my joints in five or 10 years' time."

🏃‍♂️La @FondationMer soutient l'association @UniVertSport et Nicolas Vandenelsken, le fondateur du #GreenNicoTour.

👉Il s’est fixé le challenge de réaliser 100 marathons en 100 jours avec pour lutte principale, le réchauffement climatique. pic.twitter.com/2LcPlkfYGG — Fondation de la Mer (@FondationMer) October 10, 2022

100 marathons in 100 days

His itinerary of 42.2-kilometre marathons is to resemble a heart when seen on a map of France.

100 cities are staged in 11 regions and 49 French departments. Along the way, Vandenelsken - who is an activist in two organisations dedicated to climate awareness in sport such as Uni-Vert Sport - has met children, non-profit organisations and farmers to alert them to the climate crisis.

On 25 November, he had a meeting in Paris with French Sports Minister Amelie Oudéa-Castera, saying he told her, "Sport is an incredible lever to reach a maximum number of people."

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ marathons en 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ jours...inimaginable.

Admirative du challenge totalement hors norme que s'est lancé Nicolas Vandenelsken, fondateur du #GreenNicoTour pour promouvoir l‘écologie dans le sport👏

C’est promis Nicolas, notre secteur prendra toute sa part sur le sujet 💪🌎 pic.twitter.com/ZPSyr1qBeX — Amélie Oudéa-Castéra (@AOC1978) November 25, 2022

Nicolas Vandenelsken used to work in the sports events sector before leaving everything: "I didn't see any point in working for events that serve to promote brands and encourage over-consumption," explains the eco-adventurer.

Carbon footprint

"We do everything to reduce our carbon footprint. My equipment is transported by bike, even our website is optimised with this objective in mind," he told France Info.

The sportsman is also a vegetarian: "It is also important for me to show that you can be a vegetarian, reduce your meat consumption while making consistent physical efforts on a daily basis."

Sport business vs climate crisis

Vandenelsken timed his runs to coincide with the football World Cup in Qatar which has been criticised for, among other things, its carbon footprint.

But he said his concern went well beyond one major event.

"All these big organisations should think first of respecting the integrity of nature before thinking about the business of sport, before thinking about money," he said.

Among concrete measures, Vandenelsken said he would like to see transport quotas for major events like cycling race Tour de France, and renovation of existing sports infrastructure rather than building them from scratch.

"My aim is to get a law voted," he added.

His final marathon is to take him to Valenciennes, in northern France, on 10 December.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe