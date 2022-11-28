Iranian couple facing death sentence denied refugee status in France

FRANCE - IRAN

Lawyer Gérald Brivet-Galaup and Iranian refugee Ata on Friday 25 November, a few days after learning that their asylum application had been rejected – once again.

An Iranian family, living in the southern French city of Perpignan, has had its asylum application rejected – again – despite both parents being subject to execution if deported to Tehran.

The couple, who have been living in Perpignan for four years, have had their asylum application rejected for a second time.

The two parents and their two children are threatened with deportation.

Both have been sentenced to death in their country of origin and if they set foot in Iran again, they will be immediately arrested.

Changing religion

The couple fled the country in 2018, after Ata – the father of the family and a Muslim by birth – was prosecuted for converting to Christianity.

Although he was able to keep his conversion under cover for a while, he was eventually discovered by the theocratic authorities, putting his life in danger.

In Iran, denying one's religion is punishable by death.

His wife has also been targeted – as her husband was no longer a Muslim, their union was essentially annulled and she has been prosecuted for adultery.

The couple and their first child reportedly travelled through Europe for several months before finding refuge in Perpignan.

An initial request for asylum was made to OFPRA – the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons – which was subsequently rejected.

Une mobilisation à Perpignan pour qu’un couple d’Iraniens et leurs deux enfants obtiennent le statut de réfugié. Ils sont menacés d’expulsion vers l’Iran où ils sont condamnés à mort après leur conversion au christianisme #ApollineMatin pic.twitter.com/cOy0JEmOnV — RMC (@RMCInfo) December 30, 2020

Case for refugee status

In 2020, the family decided to present themselves before the national asylum court, but the procedure failed to grant them refugee status.

With their lawyer, they then worked to underline the severity of their conviction in Iran to build a solid case.

This October, however, they went before the same court and their request was rejected once again.

According to lawyer Gérald Brivet-Galaup, "It's a decision that is very surprising, revolting and totally inappropriate given the current situation in [that] country.

"My clients are being denied refugee status on the grounds that the death threats are not sufficiently substantiated," he explained.

"There are undoubtedly political considerations that are beyond us. But what I see is a couple who risk the death penalty at any moment," the lawyer remarked.

While the family is not expected to face deportation immediately, the refusal casts a shadow over their future.

"I would like to be able to work, to continue learning French at university, to be able to pay for my children's canteen and the day-care centre," Ata says.

One last request

As their situation stands – without papers and without state aid – the family gets by through solidarity, especially from the Protestant church, of which they are members.

Ata and his wife live in hope of turning the page on years of exile and start their lives anew, without fear.

According to French law, they can make one last application to attain refugee status, but they must present new elements to the case.

