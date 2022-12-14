Big freeze delivers first winter snow to much of France

WEATHER

A man stands next to a wheelchair on a street covered with snow in Lyon, south-eastern France, on December 13, 2022.

Paris woke up to a dusting of snow Wednesday, while weather authorities have placed much of northern France – from Brittany to Alsace – on orange alert for snow and ice.

The prefecture of police asked residents of Ile-de-France, the region that surrounds the capital, to work from home if possible. Ile-de-France was also on orange alert.

In an interview with France Info, road safety official Anne Lavaud advised motorists using icy and snowy roads to remain a safe distance from other vehicles and to drive slowly.

Cyclists have been told to opt for “another mode of travel".

'Freezing rain'

Forecaster Meteo France says up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in some areas, and has also warned of intermittent “freezing rain”.

France Bleu Alsace reported that school buses and other vehicles transporting children have been taken off the roads as a preventative measure in several areas including Moselle, Vosges and Meuse.

The difficult weather conditions saw three people killed in road accidents on Tuesday in Burgundy.

Snow and ice warnings were issued for Lyon, in eastern France, after winter weather hit the region on Monday.

