French study finds toxic nanoparticles in 20 everyday products

New analysis by a French watchdog has found microscopic particles – some of which can be dangerous to health – in everyday products such as food, cosmetics, textiles and toys, as well as FFP2 masks.

Suspected of having specific toxic effects, the nanoparticles or "nanos" are often present in various everyday products.

The results published on Thursday by Avicenn, an organisation dedicated to monitoring nanos, show that 20 out of 23 products tested contained them.

"We would not have expected such a high proportion," writes Avicenn in its report.

The products tested included food, cosmetics, medicines, textiles, toys, hygiene and health products.

All the cosmetics and food products tested positive: they contain titanium dioxide, a colouring agent, opacifier and sunscreen and silica, an anti-caking agent.

Some also contained colouring agents in the form of iron oxides.

Silica soup

The tests detected titanium dioxide in a L'Oréal face powder and in Uniqlo boxer shorts, and silica in Knorr soup powder.

Silver nanoparticles can also be found in a Signal toothbrush for children, in Nana menstrual pants and in the FFP2 mask from Next BW.

As Avicenn points out, these results suggest that labelling is falling short.

Mandatory for cosmetic and food products, it is not present on any of the 12 such products tested by Avicenn.

This, underlines the report, shows the "urgent need" to reinforce the law and sanctions for those who fail to respect it.

"The presence of nanos in other products also highlights the need to extend the labelling obligation to product categories that are unfortunately still not concerned to date," Avicenn said.

Potential health risks

Nanoparticles are used in the food industry to improve a product's appearance, colour or texture.

Studies have shown that some can have carcinogenic effects, or an impact on fertility and the nervous system.

"There is no acute risk if one or more products on the list are consumed in the short term," says Mathilde Detcheverry of Avicenn.

"On the other hand, many scientific publications point to the effects of chronic and cumulative exposure. What strikes us is the diversity of products in which they are found," she adds.

