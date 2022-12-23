At least three dead in shooting at Kurdish cultural centre in Paris

France

The area where a shooting took place in Paris, 23 Decembr 2022. Two people were killed, four injured. The suspected gunman is in custody.

At least three people were killed and three injured in a shooting on Friday near a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris. The suspected gunman, who was known to authorities. was seized and taken into custody.

Multiple gunshots were fired at a Kurdish centre on the Rue d’Enghien in Paris’s 10th arrondissement, hitting at least six people.

Local mayor Alexandra Cordebard said the shooter also targeted a restaurant facing the Kurdish centre and a hairdresser.

An investigation into murder, manslaughter and aggravated violence has been opened, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

A 69-year-old man in possession of a firearm was arrested on site, and was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

The man is reportedly of French nationality, a former train conductor who had been convicted of attempted murder in 2016 and had just been released from prison on 12 December for attacking a migrant camp in Paris with a sabre last year.

Under the terms of his release, he was prohibited from handling a weapon.

His motivations are still unknown, though the prosecutor said that a "possible racist element" behind the shooting will be investigated.

The French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, who was on a visit to a police station nearly 300 kilometres away in Tourcoing, northern France, said he would return to Paris to oversee the initial stages of the inquiry.

A la suite de la dramatique fusillade qui s’est déroulée ce matin, je rentre à Paris et me rendrai sur place. Toutes mes pensées vont aux proches des victimes. L’auteur a été interpellé. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) December 23, 2022

"All my thoughts are with the families of the victims," Darmanin tweeted.

The shooting comes nearly 10 years after the assassination of three Kurdish activists in Paris on 9 January 2013.

(with wires)

