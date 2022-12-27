French prosecutors charge man with murder after killing of three Kurds in Paris

KURD KILLINGS

Protesters take part in a march to honour the Paris shooting victims.

Judicial authorities in France charged a suspected gunman on Monday with last week's murder of three Kurds in the French capital. Hundreds of people marched in Paris to pay tribute to the victims. The Turkish foreign ministry on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda".

Advertising Read more

The suspect is a 69-year-old who earlier confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners and spent nearly a day in a psychiatric facility before being returned to police custody on Sunday, authorities said.

A judge charged the man with murder, attempted murder and the unauthorised procurement and possession of a weapon.

The suspect is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences who had been released on bail earlier this month.

A retired train driver, he was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in Seine-Saint-Denis, but appealed.

A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.

Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.

The Paris prosecutor said the suspect, described as "depressive" and "suicidal", admitted to investigators a long-held desire to kill migrants and foreigners since a burglary at his home in 2016.

The prosecutor said no links with any extremist ideology were found following a search of his parents' home, a computer and a smartphone.

Shootings spark fear

The shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city's bustling 10th district, home to a large Kurdish population.

Three others were wounded in the attack but none was in a life-threatening condition.

The violence has revived the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds in 2013 that many blame on Turkey.

The community has also expressed anger at the French security services, saying they had done too little to prevent the shooting.

The frustration boiled over on Saturday and furious demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris for a second day running after a rally intended to honour the victims.

On Monday several hundred people marched in the 10th district, chanting "Our martyrs do not die" in Kurdish and demanding "truth and justice".

Some members of the Kurdish community voiced their suspicion that Turkey was involved in Friday's shooting, but French investigators have not made any announcements to that effect.

Ankara angry at French protests

Turkey has complained about the protests in France.

The Turkish foreign ministry on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda" that it alleged French officials did little to stop.

Some of the protesters have waved flags representing the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an organisation which Turkey and its Western allies deem to support terrorism. Other marchers held banners with slogans accusing Turkey of being a killer state.

The Kurds are a stateless Muslim ethnic group who live in Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe