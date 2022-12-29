Zelensky thanks France as Paris promises more military aid for Ukraine

UKRAINE CRISIS

French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu and (behind) French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Poncins at the Memorial Wall of Fallen Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on Wednesday met the French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu in Kyiv. The Ukrainian leader thanked France for its continuing military and humanitarian support for his nation in the war against Russia.

The Ukrainian leader ended his daily televised address by describing his meeting with Lecornu.

"We discussed cooperation for the coming year," Zelensky said. "We talked about rebuilding our country, and about moving to a new level in the reinforcement of our defences against air attack."

Earlier, on social media, Zelensky expressed his gratitude to France for the military equipment aready supplied which, he said, had made Ukrainian skies safer and had boosted the capacities of the national defence forces.

Zelensky ended his discourse in French, repeating his nation's appreciation of the support provided by Paris. "Merci la France."

Maintenance and future needs

France has already provided weaponry like the Caesar artillery system to Ukrainian army units, and has created a fund of 200 million euros to enable the Kyiv authorities to buy equipment directly from French manufacturers.

Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu told reporters on Wednesday that France would help with the maintenance of weapons already delivered. He also confirmed that the fund could be used to purchase more arms like Mistral missiles to neutralise drone strikes.

"France has chosen several ways to help Ukraine," Lecornu said during his first visit to the country since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded in February.

"The maintenance of what has already been given to Ukraine is just as important as the new equipment."

Lecornu's meetings on Wednesday with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, and President Volodymyr Zelensky covered "the needs of the Ukrainian army for the weeks to come", he said.

Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure have in recent weeks resulted in blackouts affecting millions.

Reznikov said Ukraine's top priority was aerial defence. Military officials are also keen to acquire more artillery systems and munitions.

According to a study by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, France ranks 10th in terms of military support for Ukraine, behind the United States, Britain, Poland and Germany.

Memorial to the fallen

The French minister began his visit to the Ukrainian capital at the Wall of Heroes, a memorial to the hundreds of soldiers who have died in the 10-month war against Russia.

He then met Reznikov and Zelensky to discuss the immediate defensive needs of the army.

France has already supplied 18 truck-mounted Caesar weapons to Ukrainian units fighting Russian invaders. The canon have the advantage of rapid mobility, and can be fired and quickly moved before enemy units can return fire. The canon have a range of 40 kilometres and are effective against tanks and aircraft.

Analysts say the French-supplied weapons have played a major role in slowing Russian progress and have boosted a spirited Ukrainian fightback.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Paris has also provided rocket launchers and batteries of anti-aircraft missiles to the authorities in Kyiv.

