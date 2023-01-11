Six hurt in Paris knife attack at Gare du Nord train station

FRANCE - SECURITY

A man weilding a knife was overpowered by police at Paris's Gare du Nord train station on Wednesday, 11 January 2022.

At least six people were injured at Paris’s Gare du Nord train station Wednesday morning by a man wielding a knife. Reports say police quickly disarmed the man and took him into custody.

In a Twitter post, Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin thanked the police for their “effective and courageous” response to the attack, which took place around 6:45am at the busy transit hub in central Paris.

Darmanin, the chief of police, travelled to the scene, where a security perimeter had been set up.

It is understood the assailant, whose motive remains unclear, took aim at several passengers with a small knife.

Both the man and a police officer who subdued him were lightly injured, and were treated at the scene by emergency services.

Paris rail operator SNCF said all trains were running normally following the incident.

Un individu a blessé plusieurs personnes ce matin à la Gare du Nord. Il a rapidement été neutralisé. Merci aux forces de l’ordre pour leur réaction efficace et courageuse. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) January 11, 2023

