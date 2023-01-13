French MPs reject far right's proposal to reintroduce school uniforms

French politics

Pupils at the Prytanee preparatory military school in La Fleche, northwestern France are among the rare schools in France to impose a uniform. But schools are free to impose dress codes if they wish.

France’s lower assembly has rejected a bill brought by the far-right National Rally to bring back a form of uniform in French schools, despite the backing of first lady and former teacher Brigitte Macron.

French lawmakers on Thursday rejected a proposal by the far-right National Rally (RN) to make uniforms compulsory in France’s public schools and colleges.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the 88-member RN group in the National Assembly, pleaded in favour of uniform as a way of resolving two difficulties – “the competition between brands and pressure of Islamists on schoolchildren”.

The right-wing Republicans group, which has tabled similar bills in the past, was the only other group to support the text.

"It doesn't matter where the ideas come from, only the general interest must prevail," said MP Maxime Minot.

But a majority of the 577 MPs rejected the proposal.

The need for nuance

While some MPs from Macron’s Renaissance party are open to school uniform, the presidential camp spoke out against a text which had been drafted without "serious work on its impact".

"The subject deserves nuance," MP Sylvain Maillard told French media, adding that a working group within Renaissance was set to debate it.

France’s Education Minister Pap Ndiaye is opposed to making school uniform compulsory, stressing that public schools are already free to impose dress codes if they wish.

The left strongly opposed the measure.

"Leave young people alone, they already have enough problems, they don't need the stupidity of the RN," said Louis Boyard, an MP with the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

The group said the text "undermines the principle of free schooling" and "exacerbates competition between schools".

Greens MP Sophie Taillé-Polian said: "No one is fooled by what is behind this bill. It’s only a way to attack a certain public – children of Muslim faith."

Support from Mrs Macron

RN's bid to make school uniform compulsory received a boost from first lady Brigitte Macron.

In comments published in Le Parisien daily on Wednesday, Macron said she had worn a uniform at school and “thought it was fine”.

“It erases differences, it saves time," she said in response to a question from a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

"It’s time-consuming to choose what to wear in the morning, and costs money” to buy brands. So I’m in favour of school uniforms, but if it’s a simple outfit – and not too drab.”

RN lawmaker Roger Chudeau, who tabled the bill, praised Brigitte Macron's "unexpected and welcome support".

"For once, the Élysée is enlightened", said fellow MP Julien Odoul.

Rarely worn

Compulsory uniforms were first introduced in France in 1802 under Napoleon.

While some state schools kept them on until as late as the 1960s, the practice was largely abandonned following the student-led protests of May 1968.

Uniforms are more popular in France's overseas territories such as Martinique than on the mainland. Here, Segolene Royal, Socialist Party candidate in 2007, poses with students of Saint-Joseph de Cluny school, Fort-de-France, Martinique, where she studied from 1961 to 1963. AFP - ERIC FEFERBERG

They're still worn in some military academies and private schools.

They are however more common in France’s overseas territories: a third of all state schools in Martinique, for example, require them.

