What to expect from France's 'black Thursday' strike against pension reform

Protestors and French CGT labour union workers join a nationwide day of strike and protests to push for government measures to address inflation, workers' rights and pension reforms, in Paris, France, September 29, 2022.

A powerful cross-sector strike that aims to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron’s pensions reform is on track to cause major disruption this Thursday – closing schools and throwing transport into chaos while bringing throngs of people onto the street in protest.

The day of action is described as a full-scale test for France’s unions, which have united for the first time in 12 years in their “total opposition” to government plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The eight main trade unions (CFDT, CGT, FO, CFE-CGC, CFTC, Unsa, Solidaires, FSU) want the immedioate withdrawal of the “unfair and unnecessary” reform, which also increases the length of contribution required for a person to receive a full pension.

Leftwing political parties – from the Greens and Communists to the Socialists and France Unbowed party – have all thrown their support behind the strike.

Unions are urging massive mobilisation from both the public and the private sector and counting on French people, who polls show are overwhelmingly against the reform, to join street protests across the nation.

"This is the first strike and it means that there will be others,” said Philippe Martinez, head of the hardline CGT union.

“I hope to see several million people striking and demonstrating because this reform affects everyone.”

Widespread strike notices

However it remains to be seen to what extent the call to strike will be adhered to by the different professions, and whether unions will succeed in bringing more people onto the streets than they did in December 2019 – when the reform was shelved because of the pandemic.

For now, the transport, energy, oil, education and health sectors have have confirmed they will join the strike.

Traffic forecasts from the SNCF national rail operator and Paris’s RATP transport authority will not be made available until a day or two beforehand – although the CGT-RATP union said “zero transport” was its goal.

Meanwhile strike notices have been filed by truck drivers, couriers and delivery companies.

The FSU teachers’ union – which had already launched a call to strike on 17 January – denounced "brutal and unfair measures" that "we must fight with all our strength" as it announced its intention to join the general strike.

The energy unions, which say they expect a strong turnout for 19 January, are due to meet three days beforehand to determine their "battle plans".

The CGT-FNME mines and energy union has warned of potential power cuts and maintenance delays in power stations, but promised that customers would not be penalised.

Confirming that oil refinery workers would also be downing tools, the CGT-Petroleum union urged employees to multiply and intensify their strike action over the coming weeks.

The union is planning a 24-hour strike on 19 January, a 48-hour strike on 26 January, and a three-day strike starting on 6 February, paving the way for the possible shutdown of refining facilities.

The industrial action will also be observed in hospitals. While striking health care employees will still be required to work, the effects of the strike may affect patient care, especially in emergency rooms, because of disruptions to transport.

