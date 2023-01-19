France grinds to halt as striking workers rise up against pension reform

France - strikes

Protesters wave flares during a rally called by French trade unions against the government pension reform plan in Marseille, southern France, on January 19, 2023.

France is on strike with public transit and schools shut down and energy companies slowed as people gear up for protests against the government’s plans to raise the retirement age and reform the pension system.

Advertising Read more

Transport Minister Clement Beaune has warned of "a hellish Thursday", urging all those who can to work from home.

Public transport is severely disrupted, with only 20 to 30 per cent of high-speed TGV trains running, and barely any local or regional trains.

Seven out of 10 primary school teachers said they would be on strike for the day, according to the main teachers' union, and secondary school teachers will likely join – they had until Thursday morning to go on strike.

Strikes in the energy sector are affecting electricity output, with utility group EDF saying power supply is reduced at eight nuclear reactors and at some hydropower plants.

Oil shipments are blocked at TotalEnergies' French refineries. CEO Patrick Pouyanne said Wednesday that one day of strikes would not disrupt operations, though if strikes continued, they could.

Public media, including RFI, is affected, with strikes affecting broadcasts and websites.

'Black Thursday'

Protests rallies are scheduled throughout the countries, and trade unions are hoping for a million people to turn out to send a message to President Emmanuel Macron, for whom overhauling the pension system is a flagship reform.

The government argues that pushing back the minimum retirement age by two years, to 64 years old, and extending amount of time people need to work for a full pension, would bring additional 17.7 billion euros in annual contributions, allowing the system to break even by 2027.

Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people oppose raising the retirement age, and unions say there are other ways to ensure the pension system stays viable, including taxing the super-rich or increasing employers' contributions.

The reform still needs to go through parliament, where Macron no longer has an absolute majority and is hoping to get it passed with the support of the rightwing Les Republicains.

Unified opposition

Thursday’s mobilisiation is the first time unions have been united since a 2010 reform raised the retirement age from 60 to 62.

More than a million people protested against the plan but the bill – proposed by the right-wing government of then-president Nicolas Sarkozy – was passed anyway.

Unions hope to transform opposition to the current reform and anger with rising prices and inflation into a mass social protest that could force the government to change tactics.

More strikes and protests are expected to be announced in the evening, with union leaders saying Thursday is just the beginning.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe