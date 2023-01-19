French unions hail strong turnout for protests against pension reform

FRANCE - STRIKES

Tens of thousands of people marched in Paris on Thursday to protest against the government's pension reform.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets across France on Thursday to protest unpopular government’s plans to reform the pension system and raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64. A widespread strike has virtually shut down public transport, closed schools and slowed the energy sector.

Advertising Read more

The mobilisation against the pension reform “is higher than we expected” said Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT, France’s largest trade union, ahead of the start of the march in Paris that is expected to draw up to 80,000 people.

Unions are hoping that a million people will turn out to marches and protests across the country, to send a strong message to President Emmanuel Macron, who is determined to pass the reform of the pension system, to balance the books, and bring France in line with the rest of Europe.

“There is a very strong mobilisation of workers rejecting this reform,” Laurent Escure, secretary general of the UNSA education union, told RFI.

According to union figures, some 70 percent of primary school teachers are on strike Thursday and 65 percent of middle- and high-school teachers. The government puts the numbers at 42 percent and 65 percent, respectively.

For Escure, “it’s a large day of mobilisation, which for the moment is very successful”.

Union leaders at the start of the demonstration in Paris. L-R: CFE-CGC president Francois Hommeril, Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT) general secretary Laurent Berger, CGT leader Philippe Martinez, French Union syndicale Solidaires co-general delegates Murielle Guilbert and Simon Duteil 19 January 2023. © Benoit Tessier/Reuters

Tens of thousands in the streets

Even before the start of the Paris march, thousands turned out to march in cities across the country.

In Marseille, France’s second largest city, police counted some 26,000 by noon. Unions said the number was 140,000.

Official numbers midday recorded 30,000 people marching in Toulouse, 15,000 in Montpellier, 14,000 in Tours and 13,600 in Pau – numbers equal or higher than demonstrations against the previous pension reform in December 2019, which brought out 806,000 protesters officially, and 1.5 million according to unions.

Demonstrators against the French government's pension reform plan, in Saint-Nazaire, 19 January 2023. © Stephane Mahe/Reuters

Continuing the movement?

Thursday is seen as a test by unions, who will consider whether or not to continue strikes and protests.

“The question is whether to continue the movement,” Benoit Teste, secretary general of the FSU teachers’ union, told RFI.

Long-term strikes involve a lot of commitment, but he insists on the need “to insure the participation of the largest number of people”.

A meeting on Thursday evening will determine a new strike day, most likely 26 January.

The CGT Mines-Energie union, that represents energy workers, announced that it backs an unlimited strike as of Thursday. If followed, a longer-term strike would mean a drop in electricity production.

La CGT petrol union has indicated it wants to stage a 48-hour strike that day, and a 72-hour strike on 6 February.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe