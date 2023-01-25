French politicians and generals weigh up plans to send Leclerc tanks to Ukraine

War in Ukraine

The French-made Leclerc tank can reach speeds of up to 70kmh on roads and up to 55kmh off road.

Top French politicians and military chiefs were on Wednesday night thrashing out proposals over whether to send the country's Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

The 56-tonne French machines can reach speeds of up to 70kmh per hour and are comparable to the German-made Leopard tanks, which Berlin agreed to send to Kyiv on Wednesday.

However, the Leclercs would pose different maintenance and logistical challenges.

"Regarding the Leclerc tanks, we are continuing our analysis with the armed forces ministry," Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told parliament on Wednesday.

"The issue of assistance for Ukraine is not limited to this or that weapon."

France has provided its Caesar artillery system, Crotale air defence system and has offered the AMX-10 RC light tank among other weapons.

Following Germany's decision and the United States gearing up to send around 30 M1 Abrams tanks, attention is expected to turn on France.

However, it is understood military analysts question whether the Leclercs would be helpful at a time when Ukrainian forces are having to train on a variety of complex western weapons.

"There's no political objection," a French defence ministry source told the news agency AFP.

"We are just wondering whether the Leclerc would be a poisoned chalice. The aim is to be useful and effective."

France has around 200 Leclercs, which were manufactured by the Nexter System defence group.

Capabilities

They have similar capabilities as the Leopard 2 – a 120 mm canon capable of hitting targets up to four kilometres away – but no other European army uses them.

"Ukraine is not looking for Leclercs in particular but rather Caesars and Crotales," the French defence source added.

The French government on Wednesday hailed Germany's move to provide its Leopard 2 tanks.

"France welcomes the German decision which extends and amplifies the support that we provided with the delivery of the AMX-10 RC," a presidential spokeswoman said.

Germany had said the Leopards would not be sent unless the US sends its Abrams.

“This is the result of intensive consultations, once again, with our allies and international partners,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz told German lawmakers.

US President Joe Biden said European allies have agreed to send enough tanks to equip two Ukrainian tank battalions – a total of 62 tanks.

Help

“With spring approaching, Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and preparing for additional counter offensives,” Biden said. “To liberate their land, they need to be able to counter Russia’s evolving tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the news. “German main battle tanks, further broadening of defence support and training missions, green light for partners to supply similar weapons. Just heard about these important and timely decisions in a call with Olaf Scholz,” Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter. “Sincerely grateful to the chancellor and all our friends in (Germany).”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed Germany’s decision. "At a critical moment in Russia’s war, these can help Ukraine to defend itself, win and prevail as an independent nation,” Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Russia's ambassador to Germany, Sergey Nechayev, called Berlin’s decision to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine extremely dangerous. "It shifts the conflict to a new level of confrontation and contradicts the statements of German politicians about their reluctance to get involved in it,” he added.

