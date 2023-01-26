France's foreign minister visits Odesa to show support for Ukraine

War in Ukraine

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on a previous visit to Ukraine in May 2022, with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a memorial wall in Kyiv to commemorate Ukrainian servicemen killed during the Russian invasion.

The French Minister for Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, visited Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa on Thursday to discuss how France can help Ukraine as it fights Russia's attack on its independence – though she did not say there were plans to send French-made tanks.

Two electric powerplants in Odesa were damaged in overnight attacks on Thursday.

"I'm here to underline France's continuing support for Ukraine's independence," Colonna tweeted on her arrival, which was slightly delayed by Russian missile attacks and related power cuts.

Pour marquer le soutien de la France à la souveraineté de l'#Ukraine, aujourd'hui comme hier. pic.twitter.com/gdxaY60o4h — Catherine Colonna (@MinColonna) January 26, 2023

Western observers fear that Russian forces may launch a determined assault on the city, which is vital to the continued export of Ukrainian grain. It remains the sole major sea port under Kyiv's control.

The historic centre of Odesa was recognised by Unesco this week as a world heritage site.

Diplomats interviewed by the Reuters news agency in advance of the French minister's visit also point to the city's strategic importance as a port of entry to Moldova, Romania and the whole of former Soviet eastern Europe.

Colonna met her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kouleba, to discuss Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs for the coming months.

"Thank you for this courageous visit," Kouleba told the French minister.

No French tanks?

He went on the stress the importance of France's support, as the first anniversary of the Russian invasion approaches.

Colonna said that Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky had not repeated a request for French-made Leclerc tanks, "because of the obvious problems of getting them here, maintaining them and supplying spare parts".

This is the fourth time Colonna has visited Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.

She is expected to visit a refugee centre housing residents of the southern city of Kherson. On Friday, the French minister moves on to Romania where she will meet Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

