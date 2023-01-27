French foreign minister Colonna says those who ordered Ukraine invasion will be hauled before ICC

French diplomacy

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna has reaffirmed Paris' support for the Ukrainian people in the ongoing war. In a visit to Ukraine today she gave an exclusive interview to RFI, in which she accused Russia of “violating all its commitments" .

She also and spoke about the possible punishment of those responsible for the war, pointing out that in the past heads of state have been tried by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

France's commitement

The minister stressed France’s commitment to helping Ukraine maintain its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She was talking in the studio of RFI's Ukraine service established in Bucharest shortly after the war began.

"If we are on Ukraine's side, it is because we defend a vision of the world, with values and principles of international law. But it is also because we defend our interests," Colonna said, pointing out that "if everyone decides to invade its neighbour", the whole planet will suffer.

She added: "Today, unfortunately, it is a time for weapons. We are helping Ukraine to defend itself to this end and we know that in order for it to move to a new stage in a dialogue that existed but was interrupted, we must find a better balance of power.”

However, she also stressed that the decision must lie with Kyiv, and under conditions that the Ukrainian government considers appropriate.

Loss of confidence

But before that, the minister insisted, Ukrainians must see Russia as "a bona fide partner

"So far, [Moscow] has given no sign of its readiness for a productive dialogue,” she said. “On the contrary, it has methodically violated all its commitments, both international ones and commitments it made at the time of the dissolution of the Soviet Union," said the minister/

She added that it is first necessary to establish a new balance of power to help Ukraine regain what it has lost.

Asked about possible sanctions against those responsible for the war and whether she believed that a trial against the protagonists of the conflict could really happen, Colonna was categorical:

"Yes, because it is necessary. We know that there will be no lasting peace without justice being done," adding that the French authorities are "committed to this fight against impunity.

"It is possible to prosecute not only those who shot, who killed, but also those who gave the order, and even those who gave the order to invade," she said.

"It has already happened in the past that heads of state have been tried by the International Criminal Court or the international courts that existed before the creation of the ICC. So there are legal remedies possible and they have to be [punished]. That is essential."

