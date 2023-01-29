France braces for new round of strikes as pension reform polemic continues

FRANCE - STRIKES

Protesters hold a banner and French labour unions flags during a demonstration against French government's pension reform plan in Nice as part of a day of national strike and protests in France, 19 January, 2023. The slogan reads "Pensions, no to reform".

Galvanised by the success of their first downing of tools against pension reforms earlier this month, trade unions are calling for new demonstrations across France from Tuesday and threatening more industrial action into February.

After their tour de force on 19 January – more than two million took to the streets according to the organisers – France's eight main trade unions have called for "a more massive mobilisation on 31 January".

However, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has stood firm, saying the raising of the retirement age to 64 in France is "no longer negotiable".

Unions are hoping for massive popular wave against the proposals of the "unfair reform" and its key measure: the postponement of the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 years.

Setting the bar high

But after their first successful action mid-January, "the bar has been set high," according to political scientist Dominique Adolfatto, and the unions "can't afford a slip-up".

The militant CGT union remain confident, believing turn out will be larger this coming Tuesday, as polls show public opinion a turning against the reform .

France's largest CFDT union maintains the French population is "very unfavourable to the project and this opinion is tending to grow" – and for the government to ignore the protests would be a mistake.

French PM holds her ground

Meanwhile, speaking from her constituency in Calvados, Normandy, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne deplored "misinformation" on the government's proposals.

In an interview with Franceinfo broadcast on Sunday morning, Borne said she was open to a discussion on the use of "education" and "maternity" advantages obtained by women during their careers.

However the prime minister has insisted, the postponement of the retirement age from 62 to 64 "is no longer negotiable."

Political balancing act

This Tuesday, more than 200 rallies have been planned across France.

In Paris, the strike march will end at Invalides – close to the National Assembly – where the examination of the controversial bill will already have begun.

More than 7,000 amendments have been tabled – mainly by the left – which intends to drag out the debates, while the right is trying to raise the stakes.

The French right-wing are fully aware that their votes will be crucial to the adoption of the reform.

The government also has to deal with its own majority, where many are calling for improvements and some are reluctant to vote for the text.

Disruptions are expected on public transport this Tuesday – particularly at the SNCF rail and RATP metro operators – and school closures are also anticipated, with the number of primary school teachers on strike to be known by Monday.

