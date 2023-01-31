Unions claim hundreds of thousands on the streets to oppose Macron's pension reforms

Pension Reform

French unions claimed around 700,000 people took to the streets in the cities of Paris, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Rennes on Tuesday to protest against the proposed changes to the pensions system.

Twelve days ago, the CGT said 400,000 demonstrators marched through the French capital to complain about President Emmanuel Macron’s vow to raise the pension age to 64 from 62 – which is the lowest level in any major European economy.

Macron made the change part of this re-election manifesto last April.

He insists the reform is essential to guarantee the future financing of the pension system, which is forecast to tip into deficit in the next few years.

Opponents point out that the system is balanced and that the head of the independent Pensions Advisory Council recently told parliament that pension spending wa not out of control.

During the middle of the afternoon, unions estimated nearly 500,000 people in Paris while 80,000 were in Toulouse - up from 50,000 12 days ago.

In Bordeaux, there was an increase of 15,000 to 75,000 and in Rennes 31,000 demonstrators had gathered. Initial police estimates said less than 80,000 had gone out in the provincial cities.

In Marseille, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of the La France Insoumise, celebrated what he called a historic day of protests and predicted defeat for Macron.

“It's not often that we see such a mass mobilisation," Mélenchon, said. “It's a form of citizens' insurrection.”

Elisabeth Borne, the Prime Minister, has said there is room for negotiation on certain aspects of the reform.

Conditions could be improved for people who started working very young, as well as for mothers who interrupted their careers to look after their children and for people who invested in further education.

But she called the 64 age limit non-negotiable.

Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union, said Borne had to take note of the discontent.

"She cannot remain deaf to this formidable mobilisation," he added.

Schools, public transport systems as well as power stations and refineries were disrupted during the day of action.

"It's a magnificent response to Mme Borne," said Mathilde Panot on BFMTV.

The leader of LFI group in the Assemblée nationale added: "The more the government raises the tone, the more people are going into the streets to say: 'No, we don't want this.'"

