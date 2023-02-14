French MPs withdraw 1,000 amendments to speed up parliament's pension reform debate

French pension reform

Mathilde Panot, the leader of the far-left France Unbowed group in the National Assembly reacts during the start of debates on the pension reform on 6 February 2023. Debate on the legislation on the 20,000 amendments introduced by the opposition has often been acrimonious.

Opposition lawmakers in the French National Assembly withdrew 1,000 of the 20,000 amendments they had introduced to the government’s proposed pension reform, in order to speed up the process and get to the heart of the debate by Friday’s deadline.

Overnight the left-green Nupes coalition announced it was withdrawing 1,000 amendments to speed up debate on article 2 of the bill, which would put in place a ‘senior index’, requiring companies to report how many older people they employ.

The decision was made to "move forward" debate on the legislation, in order for lawmakers to be able to vote on article 7 of the legislation, which would raise the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64 years old – the key measure in the bill, which has sparked the most opposition.

The chamber's 577 lawmakers have been debating since 6 February, and have until Friday, midnight, to vote on the whole bill before it is sent automatically to the Senate, regardless of how much has been debated.

Another 14,000 amendments remain on the entirety of the text.

“Withdraw 10,000 amendments so we can get to article 7,” called far-right National Rally MP, Laure Lavalette.

Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the amendments are an "obstruction" and has called the behaviour of the hard-left France Unbowed lawmakers an "obstacle to democratic debate".

Unions are calling for the opposition to speed things up in the National Assembly.

"We would like there to be a vote on article 7,” said Philippe Martinez, head of the CGT union, on BFM television, insisting that each lawmaker must be able to have a say on the increase in the minimum retirement age.

A fifth strike and protest day has been called for Thursday, with unions warning they want to shut down the country on 7 March, the day after the end of the winter school holidays.

(with AFP)

