More French people turn to food banks as inflation bites

Some 2.4 million French people were benefiting from food aid at the end of 2022 – three times more than a decade ago – a study released this week found. More than a third of the beneficiaries are newcomers, a phenomenon tied to the sharp increase in inflation over the past six months.

Research carried out by the CSA polling Institute found that French people with modest incomes are turning to food aid organisations more regularly as supermarket prices creep up.

Nearly 60 percent of beneficiaries use food banks once or twice a week, an increase of 6 percent compared to 2020.

After accommodation, food has become their second biggest expense, ahead of water and energy bills.

Food aid is considered "essential" by two thirds of the 1,223 people surveyed, an increase of 15 points in two years.

The demand at food banks, which has steadily increased over the past three years, is due to the fallout from the Covid crisis and job losses, says Laurence Champier, Director of the French Federation of Food Banks.

More retirees needing help

The survey coincides with data showing inflation rose for the second month in a row in February, reaching 6.2 percent.

In addition, the conflict in Ukraine has increased the cost of staple ingredients such as wheat, putting extra pressure on food budgets, Champier told RFI.

"Populations with more diverse profiles now have recourse to food aid," she explains, pointing to an increase in the number of retirees needing help.

Even people with jobs are still not able to make ends meet, she says.

Data from the study showed that among the 17 percent who have a job, 60 percent are on permanent contracts and 66 percent work part-time.

More than 80 percent of beneficiaries are unemployed or retired, on long-term sick leave or are stay-at-home parents.

"Since 2008, the various economic and health crises have resulted in this 'slow tide' of recourse to food aid which has never ebbed." the study said.

The trend is not specific to any particular region, Champier says, but reflects a nationwide phenomenon, and the situation is not likely to improve in the short term.

She points out that her federation is just one of several French networks providing food aid such as the Red Cross, Secours Populaire and Restos du Coeur. All of them are facing an increase in demand.

Sustainable food fund

Food banks collect nearly 132,000 tonnes of food products each year from large retailers, the food industry, farmers and the general public. Fresh produce is also purchased for the banks.

These products are then distributed to associations and community centres.

Champier says her organisation is waiting for the launch of a sustainable food aid fund announced by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne last November. It will ensure access to fresh produce sourced from local suppliers, keeping costs down while maintaining quality.

Inflation in France is at its highest since the 1980s, after consumer prices began surging last year. But it remains lower than many of its eurozone neighbours, in part thanks to government support.

