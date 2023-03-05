French education board hopes to make national civic service compulsory

Society

The national civic service – a programme that replaced France's military service – could gradually become compulsory from September 2024, according to a document from the French Education Ministry.

Launched in 2019 on a voluntary basis, the "National Universel Service" (SNU) offers teens aged 15 to 17 the opportunity to participate in a free programme involving sports, cultural and intellectual activities.

Its objectives are to strengthen the nation's resilience, develop social cohesion and promote a culture of engagement.

It consists of a three phases – the first being a compulsory 12-day stay, which takes place outside the department or region of residence of the young person.

This is followed by period of civic service in the community or with the army reserves. This is a minimum of 84 hours, completed within a year of phase one, outside school time.

Finally, the third phase is an optional extension of voluntary engagement within a community or government structure, for a minimum of three months, up to the age of 25. In some cases, work is remunerated.

According to a working document from the ministry dated December 2, 2022, Education Minister Pap Ndiaye would like to make the SNU compulsory from September 2024 in six departments before expanding the experiment.

Taking place during school time, a typical day begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. Students do not have a choice for where and when they will complete their programme but they can postpone it if absolutely necessary.

"Republican rituals (raising the flag, singing the national anthem) are an integral part and give a framework to each day", the ministry text said.

A uniform will be provided, and the use of mobile phones will be prohibited during the day.

Tool for social cohesion

The programme has been at the heart of President Emmanuel Macron's political campaign and was one of his first election promises.

He has hailed it as a way to develop patriotism and social cohesion in a country battling deep divisions between left and right, rich and poor, and religious and non-religious.

The programme is designed to be rolled out gradually, targeting about 800,000 young people per year.

Although it appears the ministry would like to make the programme mandatory, it may initially look at other options to boost voluntary participation first.

For example, as an incentive, the government may decide to fully fund a driving license for those young people who complete the course.

Some 2,000 young volunteers in 13 departments took part in the first experiment in 2019.

In 2021, 15,000 young people took part in internships throughout France.

In 2022, the SNU mobilised 32,000 volunteers, 55.9 percent of those registered were girls.

Indoctrination?

Macron will make the final decision on whether or not to make it compulsory later this year. He was due to do so in January but the pension reform forced him to postpone his decision.

Macron is the first French president not to have been called up to serve, having come of age after the compulsory 10 months of military service for school-leaving men was abolished by former president Jacques Chirac in 1997.

Interestingly, the programme has not found many detrators. From the far-left France Insoumise to the far-right National Rally, some have even already called for a longer SNU.

"One month, it doesn't make sense", leader Marine Le Pen said in 2018.

The main opponents to the project are from smaller groups on the extreme left who denounce an "operation of submission" and "indoctrination of young people".

